White women tend to get better pain management after childbirth

By Cara Murez
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter childbirth, some women who received an epidural for pain will develop a debilitating headache. But minority women are less likely than white moms to receive the treatment that can provide relief, according to a new study. Researchers also found that even when women from minority groups received this...

Comments

JMillz
22h ago

I just get amazed at how ignorant some of these articles are and more amazed at how simple minded a lot of these people are on this app. It’s a great place to come if you need a FEW daily laughs or if you wake up wanting to argue LMAOO

Reply
13
Howl at the moon.
1d ago

the publisher... MedicalExpress.... if you'll notice is constantly behind these race baiting articles

Reply
36
LordDonutz
1d ago

Wow, now theyre making things up to keep the white man looking bad.

Reply
35
