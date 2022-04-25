Joel Embiid fined $15,000 for public criticism of officials

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
Through the first five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against Toronto, James Harden has taken on a secondary scoring role, averaging 18.4 points on 13.4 shots per outing. It sounds like Joel Embiid wants that to change moving forward. In his press conference this morning, Embiid was...
On Feb. 10, the Philadelphia 76ers made their big trade with the Brooklyn Nets, sending disgruntled star Ben Simmons to New York in exchange for James Harden. The deal seemed as if it was a win-win; both sides seemed to get what they wanted. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said at...
Joel Embiid is going to get surgery on his right thumb, but that won’t happen until the Philadelphia 76ers season ends. Embiid will require surgery to address the ligament tear in his right thumb but is intent on playing through it for the time being. Embiid first suffered the...
After going up 3-0 in their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost two straight and suddenly find themselves in a pretty nerve-wracking position. Joel Embiid has a torn thumb ligament that will require surgery in the offseason. Game 6 is at Toronto. If it gets back to Philadelphia for Game 7, which feels like a pretty decent bet, the Sixers will be playing under the added pressure of trying to avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to lose a playoff series after leading 3-0.
When Ben Simmons first arrived in Brooklyn, he and the team both said it would take him some time to get back in the space mentally to play. Then back problems arose, delaying his return further. Now, according to Shams Charania, it’s both. Per Charania via Bleacher Report, “Ben...
Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
The more things change, the more they stay the same? After Monday’s Game 5 loss to the undermanned Raptors, 76ers center Joel Embiid called on James Harden to be more aggressive; before saying that might be the “coach’s job.”. “I’ve been saying all season since he got...
Joel Embiid has been playing through a significant thumb injury, and it is one that will require the Philadelphia 76ers star to undergo surgery. That procedure can apparently wait, however. Embiid has a torn ligament in his thumb, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The plan for now is for the five-time...
Ben Simmons didn’t make his Brooklyn Nets debut for a potentially season-ending Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. He also didn’t attend Monday evening’s playoff clash at the Barclays Center. According to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, Simmons didn’t show up due to “ongoing back issues.”...
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers completed a blockbuster trade last March when they exchange James Harden and Ben Simmons right before the 2022 trade deadline hit, making a lot of noise around the league with this move. Harden is trying to help Joel Embiid win an NBA championship, which...
Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back when it came to Ben Simmons on Sunday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Sunday that Simmons won’t be available for Game 4, even though it looked like he was going to play. It would’ve been his first game since the 2020 playoffs after he didn’t play during the entire 2021 regular season.
When Charles Barkley called Kevin Durant a “bus rider” on NBA championship teams, Durant said it all with photos of Barkley’s own former teams. Criticism deserves context: only the greatest players in NBA history have the right to call out fellow players if their game is lacking.
Charles Barkley is starting to wonder if Ben Simmons already is falling out of favor in Brooklyn. Reports surfaced last week indicating Simmons, who hasn’t played in an NBA game since last June, was gearing up to make his Nets debut in Game 4 of Brooklyn’s first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons, however, will not play Monday night at Barclays Center, as he reportedly woke up with back soreness Sunday.
After securing a shocking 4-0 sweep over the Nets this week, Celtics guard Marcus Smart showed some love to his teammates ahead of Round 2. His statement, which was posted on Twitter, included a couple of photos from the series that show how united the Cs really are after the dominant performance.
