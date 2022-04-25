ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson Valley, CA

JOHNSON VALLEY SHARED USE AREA TEMPORARILY CLOSED STARING FRIDAY

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 1 day ago

Thee Johnson Valley Shared Use Area will be temporarily closed to the public beginning this Friday. (April 29) through Monday May 9, while the Marine Corps conducts critical military training in...

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

