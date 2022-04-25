ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

LOCAL PLATELET SUPPLY AT DANGEROUSLY LOW LEVELS

By Z107.7 News
 1 day ago

Local platelet supplies are at dangerously low levels in San Bernardino County. LifeStream Blood Bank is appealing to the public for platelet donations due to the growing demand for blood products during the...

