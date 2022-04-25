ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Kenner police: Hit and run suspect charged after admitting to mother’s brutal death

KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVqcC_0fJauneu00

KENNER, La. ( WGNO ) — A Kenner man is behind bars after police say he confessed to killing his mother during an investigation of a hit and run crash.

On Sunday night, Kenner police arrived at a home in the 3100 block of Marietta Street following a hit and run that occurred earlier in the day near the Veterans Boulevard on-ramp. Detectives say the vehicle was left on the scene.

Reports indicated the registered owner of the vehicle was a woman named Cora Chambers.

KPD reports when officers knocked on the door, they met 28-year-old Joshua Chambers. When they asked to speak with Cora, Chambers told police that Cora was his mother and that he had killed her.

Father speaks out after daughter dies from alcohol poisoning, grandma and mother arrested

Police then located the bludgeoned body of Cora Chambers, along with the murder weapon inside the home.

Police say Joshua Chambers, who has a history of mental illness, gave a statement admitting to the murder. Chambers also told police he had been the driver in the hit and run crash.

Chambers was charged with second-degree murder. Charges stemming from the hit and run are pending.

Police continue to investigate both incidents. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Kenner, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Kenner, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Kpd#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy