Casper will move forward with the $8 million purchase of a downtown office building to serve as the city's new police headquarters, following a vote Tuesday evening from city council. Council members voted unanimously in favor of the sale, with the exception of Kyle Gamroth, who was not present at the special meeting. It should take between two and three years to renovate the office building and complete the transition,...

CASPER, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO