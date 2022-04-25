Akron Symphony Rolls Out Musical Firepower for Haydn’s “The Creation”

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will perform at this year’s Proms, the BBC has announced.The musical group is made up of musicians who are now refugees and Ukrainian members of European orchestras, and is led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson,Under a ruling from the Ukraine Ministry of Culture, male members of orchestras who are of military age are exempt from fighting for their country.The orchestra will first perform in Warsaw, Poland in July, before travelling to London for the BBC Proms.Proms director David Pickard said: “I think everybody who’s involved in this project believes that is such a powerful statement...

WORLD ・ 20 HOURS AGO