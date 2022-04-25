ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Symphony Rolls Out Musical Firepower for Haydn’s “The Creation”

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Akron Symphony Orchestra will be joined on stage at EJ Thomas Hall by the Akron Symphony Chorus, combining forces for a performance of Joseph Haydn’s powerful oratorio, The Creation. Written...

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Sophie Lloyd's hypnotic shred version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb is breathtaking and beautiful

Sophie Lloyd, aka the internet's elite of axe-slinging extraordinaires, has shared an epic instrumental cover of Pink Floyd's 1979 classic Comfortably Numb. While the original track, from the band's 1979 masterpiece The Wall, is famous for it's striking solos courtesy of guitar god David Gilmour, Lloyd has upped the ante and re-imagined the song in a manner where it's composed entirely of shredding.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: The Beatles

The Beatles went through several names before landing on the one that would grant them iconic status. From the Black Jacks to the Quarry Men, several versions of the name came before the band. So, why The Beatles? Why name a band after a much-despised little creature? While its origins are much argued about among Beatles fans, the theories have led to the same result: The Beatles were just feeling “pun-ny.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Akron, OH
Entertainment
Pitchfork

Listen to Cass McCombs’ New Song “Belong to Heaven”

Cass McCombs has shared a new song about the loss of a close friend. “Belong to Heaven” was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, and it features Danielle Haim on drums and backing vocals; Shahzad Ismaily on bass, keys and piano; Frank LoCastro on keys; and Buddy Ross on hammond organ. The Chaplin sisters recorded additional vocals for the track, which you can listen to below.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Haydn
Loudwire

10 Best Albums By Singers Who Left Big Rock + Metal Bands

As a vocalist, parting ways with your band can be difficult, especially if you helped them become popular and successful. There are financial and legal aspects to consider, as well as how fans will react to the separation. What’s arguably even more daunting, though, is the fact that whatever you do next will be met with significant expectations.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#The Akron Symphony Chorus#Ukrainian#Non Russian
operawire.com

Royal Opera House Review 2021-22: Lohengrin

Brandon Jovanovich & Jennifer Davis Shine Amidst David Aldens’ Dark & Searching Vision of Wagner’s Politics. David Alden’s 2018 production of “Lohengrin,” Wagner’s hokey fable of love, fidelity, and politics, is receiving its first revival from Peter Relton at the Royal Opera House. Alden’s setting is generic postwar Europe, all bombed out windows and bare brick, with buildings at precariously jaunty angles (sets by Paul Steinberg). In the ruins of this world Konig Heinrich struggles to manifest his authority – a weak man in desperate straits – as Telramund and Lohengrin maneuver for control.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Ten Singers Headed to Final Round of the 2022 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition

The Metropolitan Opera has announced the 10 finalists selected from the April 24, 2022, semi-final round of the Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition. The finalists will compete on the Met stage in the Grand Finals Concert hosted by Nadine Sierra and accompanied by the Met Orchestra under the baton of maestro Marco Armiliato. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Independent

BBC Proms: Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra to perform at 2022 festival

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will perform at this year’s Proms, the BBC has announced.The musical group is made up of musicians who are now refugees and Ukrainian members of European orchestras, and is led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson,Under a ruling from the Ukraine Ministry of Culture, male members of orchestras who are of military age are exempt from fighting for their country.The orchestra will first perform in Warsaw, Poland in July, before travelling to London for the BBC Proms.Proms director David Pickard said: “I think everybody who’s involved in this project believes that is such a powerful statement...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Goodbye June: where classic rock, gospel fire and hunger for success collide

Tyler Baker used to mow graveyards for money. Raised in a double-wide trailer in Southern Indiana, he grew up in a home so rural it didn’t even have an address. As a child he rode motorcycles and played in the creek. His father spun records by Creedence Clearwater Revival and ZZ Top, while Baker played country hymns on guitar in church. The nearest Walmart was 40 minutes away. Life plans were simple.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy