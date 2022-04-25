Akron Symphony Rolls Out Musical Firepower for Haydn’s “The Creation”

Brandon Jovanovich & Jennifer Davis Shine Amidst David Aldens’ Dark & Searching Vision of Wagner’s Politics. David Alden’s 2018 production of “Lohengrin,” Wagner’s hokey fable of love, fidelity, and politics, is receiving its first revival from Peter Relton at the Royal Opera House. Alden’s setting is generic postwar Europe, all bombed out windows and bare brick, with buildings at precariously jaunty angles (sets by Paul Steinberg). In the ruins of this world Konig Heinrich struggles to manifest his authority – a weak man in desperate straits – as Telramund and Lohengrin maneuver for control.
Comments / 0