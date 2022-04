Sean Carey is both a solo artist — his fourth album as S. Carey, Break Me Open, dropped last Friday — and the second-longest serving member of the folk phenom Bon Iver. When he’s not home with his three kids, he’s in a revolving door of recording studios, stages, hotels, and tour buses. The rest of the time? Well, you’ll find him on the river — fly fishing for trout. For Carey, the two passions of music and fishing are symbiotic: the meditative act of casting a fly while knee-deep in water fuels his creative energy, and provides an escape from the hectic demands of band life.

