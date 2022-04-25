ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Volunteers needed for water quality testing

Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, Kentucky
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ojMN_0fJaql2I00

The City of Lexington invites residents who are interested in our local waterways to participate in water quality testing this summer. The current round of testing will focus on the North Elkhorn Watershed, in the northeast part of Fayette County.

New volunteers are invited to a training on Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m. at the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant, 301 Lisle Industrial Ave. Volunteers should email Abby Terry at abby.terry@tetratech.com to RSVP for the training.

After volunteers complete training, they can participate in up to ten sampling events from May to September. In teams assisted by city staff, volunteers will conduct field visits to stormwater outfalls and streams in the North Elkhorn watershed to test water quality parameters and collect samples for follow-up analysis.

Brendan Campbell, a junior at the University of Kentucky, participated in the program last year. “The first time we went out, I learned how to collect the water samples and what each test does,” he says. “As a Natural Resources and Environmental Science student, it was very educational and directly related to my major.” Mr. Campbell encourages other students to participate in the program to get real-world experience monitoring the local environment.

Draft water quality data is shared with volunteers, so they will receive current information on stormwater conditions in the North Elkhorn watershed. Besides adding to the city’s database of water quality data, field work conducted by the group aids in identifying sources of pollution. For example, volunteer data has been helpful in determining whether high E. coli results in our streams are linked to animals that naturally live in the environment or a leaking sewer line that can be fixed.

The city will kick off sampling in the last watershed, Wolf Run, later this fall. Volunteers are encouraged to participate in this unique opportunity to assess water quality in their own backyards.

Photo caption: Brendan Campbell testing water quality with Maria Lundin, an employee with Lexington’s Division of Water Quality

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission to open 4th new affordable housing complex in Florence

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Affordable Housing Apartment Complex in Florence on held Friday April 29 at 1 p.m. on the grounds of the Apartment Community at 8031 Transformation Lane. Farmview Apartments offers 64 high-quality, energy-efficient apartments in a cozy Florence neighborhood...
FLORENCE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Society
Fayette County, KY
Government
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
County
Fayette County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Lexington, KY
Government
One Green Planet

Is Glass Good for the Environment?

Glass was first made around 3500 BC in Egypt and Eastern Mesopotamia. For the next several thousand years, artisans perfected the arduous task of glass making. Today, you can buy glass products almost anywhere. They are affordable, and glass designs range from incredibly simple to very intricate and elaborate. For...
ENVIRONMENT
Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky

156
Followers
354
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky and the county seat of Fayette County. By population, it is the 60th-largest city in the United States, and by land area, is the country's 28th largest city. Known as the "Horse Capital of the World", it is the heart of the state's Bluegrass region. Notable locations in the city include the Kentucky Horse Park, The Red Mile and Keeneland race courses, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky, and Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Lexington ranks 10th among US cities in college education rate, with 39.5% of residents having at least a bachelor's degree and 92.2% of households having at least one personal computer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy