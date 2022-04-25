Standoff in Miami County ends ‘peacefully’

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported that a stand-off in Monroe Township ended “peacefully.”

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road on reports of shots being fired at a resident on Sunday, April 24.

When officers arrived, they learned from a man living in the home that his girlfriend, 43-year-old Stephanie R. Henslee of Urbana, had shot at him several times with a pistol.

Police reported the man managed to escape and fled to a neighbor’s house without getting shot.

Henslee remained in the home and did not respond to police attempts at communication.

Eventually, Henslee left the home and was taken into custody.

