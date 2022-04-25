ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Held in Contempt by NY Judge, Faces $10,000 a Day in Fines

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York judge held former president Donald Trump in contempt on Monday over his lack of response to a subpoena from the state's attorney general, and ordered him to pay...

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
Conservative federal judge: Trump puts power over democracy

Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old exterminator in Ohio, found himself unemployed once the Covid-19 crisis began in earnest. In the weeks and months that followed, he fell down what he described as “the rabbit hole” of right-wing lies and conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and the Republican’s re-election campaign.
Sarah Palin wrote the Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook but in today's GOP she's a "relic of the past"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.
Donald Trump Jr.

Is expected to meet with the Jan. 6 select committee in the next few weeks. Don Jr. was at a meeting with the former president before Donald Trump called then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. Big get for the Jan. 6 committee:...
Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
Trump's lawyers try to prevent him from being held in contempt in N.Y.

It was just two weeks ago when New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt over the former president’s alleged efforts to stonewall her civil tax fraud investigation. As NBC News reported, the state AG’s office said Trump failed to comply with a judge’s order to turn over subpoenaed documents and asked the judge to fine him $10,000 a day until he complied.
