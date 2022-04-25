ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU’s College of Education is hosting appreciation lunches for all PCSD25 employees

By Cole Sams
 1 day ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University's College of Education will serve lunches to more than 1,400 faculty and staff at the district’s 26 schools in April and May.

The College of Education wanted to show appreciation for all that school district 25 employees have done to support youth, preservice teachers and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning April 25 through May 13, College of Education faculty, staff, student, and alumni volunteers will be visiting one to three schools every day during the lunch hour to help serve SD25 employees a free lunch, hand out t-shirts, and personally thank them for all they have done to help students.

“This is just a small gesture of our profound appreciation for everyone in SD25 who supported our students’ learning and well-being during the pandemic." said College of Education Dean Jean McGivney-Burelle. "We know the past two years have been incredibly challenging for you and we want you to know that we have great respect for the work you have done and continue to do for the kids in our community.”

"We are deeply thankful for this heartfelt gesture to celebrate local educators," said SD25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell. "To show this level of gratitude to our entire staff as part of our celebrations for Educator Appreciation Week is a testament to the strength of the partnership between the school district, the College of Education, and Idaho State University to deliver high-quality education to the learners we serve.”

