You can get gas for under $5 a gallon at these Sacramento area gas stations

Gas prices are slowly inching down across the country, with prices leveling after a nearly two-month price surge. And gas in California, a state known for its costly gas prices, is following this trend.

The average price for regular gas in California is $5.69 a gallon, and for the Sacramento region, $5.49, according to the American Automobile Association . Last month, the average gas price per gallon in the state was $5.90.

The interactive map below, with data from AAA, shows the average gas prices for counties in California.

The Bee rounded up the cheapest places to get gas in the area, according to Gas Buddy as of 9 a.m Monday. In Sacramento, some stations are selling regular gas for less than $5 a gallon.

Snacks and Gas, 2199 El Camino Ave., Sacramento: $4.89 (cash only price)





Aery’s Market, 4710 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento: $4.95

Great Gas, 3040 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento: $4.99 (cash only price)

Bonfare, 3120 Northgate Blvd., Sacramento: $4.99 (cash only price)

Costco, 7981 E Stockton Blvd., Sacramento: $4.99 (members only)

ARCO, 5440 San Juan Ave., Citrus Heights: $5.01 (cash only price)

Fastrip, 8061 Florin Road, Sacramento: $5.01 (cash only price)

Costco, 1800 Cavitt Drive, Folsom: $5.04

ARCO, 3800 47th Ave., Sacramento: $5.05 (cash only price)





ARCO, 4745 Watt Ave., North Highlands: $5.05





What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Loading…