ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas halts Melissa Lucio's execution, court to consider new evidence

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRTYU_0fJalxv300

A court will consider new evidence regarding the case of Melissa Lucio and the death of her daughter, Mariah. Lucio is on death row and was scheduled to be executed on April 27.

The execution will be halted as the 138th Judicial District Court of Cameron County considers the evidence.

In a statement following the announcement, Lucio thanked those who have supported her fight for clemency.

“I thank God for my life," Lucio said. "I am grateful the Court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren."

MORE: What to know about Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio's case

Lucio was sentenced in 2008 for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, one of Lucio's 14 children.

Her lawyers say new evidence shows that the cause of her daughter's injuries and subsequent death were caused by a fall down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, Texas.

They say Lucio was coerced into a false confession after hours of intense police interrogations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ogx8r_0fJalxv300
Rep. Jeff Leach via AP, FILE - PHOTO: Jeff Leach stands next to death row inmate Melissa Lucio during a visit by a group of lawmakers to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas on April 6, 2022. The lawmakers visited Lucio to update her about their efforts to stop her execution.

A supplementary filing submitted by Lucio's attorneys asserts that the conviction was based on a false confession and false or poor testimony from medical examiners and specialists. They are asking the court to withdraw its order setting Lucio’s execution date.

The filing states that there is "overwhelming evidence that the judgment this Court set for execution on April 27, 2022, represents a miscarriage of justice."

Lucio had said she is "at peace" regardless of the decision, according to a recently released statement.

"Either way I will get my freedom soon," the statement read. "I will go home to my family or go to heaven. If I get a new trial, I am ready for the fight. I am not the same person I was in that interrogation room. I would stand up for my rights today. I want other survivors of domestic violence and assault to stand up for their rights too."

In the days leading up to Lucio's clemency hearing, political and social justice figures held rallies and prayer vigils to protest her death sentence.

State lawmakers including Reps. Joe Moody, Rafael Anchia, Alex Dominguez, Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. and more met with Lucio in early April to join the fight.

"Melissa Lucio checked all the boxes of the ideal culprit, right? She is a little Latina mom with too many children, with a drug addiction," Sabrina Van Tassel, the director of the documentary "The State of Texas Vs. Melissa," said at a press conference Sunday.

"After a three-year investigation, I'm here to tell you that she's not … The world's not going to be a better place if Melissa Lucio is executed tomorrow," Van Tessel said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I424D_0fJalxv300
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via USA Today Network - PHOTO: John Lucio, with his wife Michelle Lucio, prays with Jennifer Allmon, right, Executive Director of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, before a hearing about his mother, death row inmate Melissa Lucio, in Austin, Texas, on April 12, 2022.

Lucio's children have also issued a plea to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to grant their mother clemency.

MORE: Joaquin Ciria exonerated after 32 years in prison for wrongful murder conviction

"She's more worried about her kids than anything," Bobby Alvarez, Lucio's son, said in an interview with ABC station KVUE in Austin, Texas.

On Monday, a petition delivery and prayer vigil will be held outside Abbott's office at the Texas State Capitol, as protesters await action from the state district attorney, the Texas Board of Pardons & Paroles or Abbott.

Celebrity Kim Kardashian has also spoken out against the planned execution online.

"So heartbreaking to read this letter from Melissa Lucio’s children begging for the state not to kill their mother," she wrote. "There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her."

If Lucio is executed, she would be the first Latina to be put to death by Texas and the first woman to be executed by the state since 2014.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when Lucio was sentenced. It has been updated.

Comments / 25

Related
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Gatesville, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Austin, TX
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Rafael Anchia
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jeff Leach
KVIA

Texas executes Carl Buntion, the state’s oldest death row prisoner

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Associated Press: Texas executes oldest death row inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting Houston officer during 1990 traffic stop. Texas is preparing to execute Carl Buntion on Thursday evening for the 1990 murder of a Houston police officer. At 78, he would be the oldest prisoner executed in the state in the modern era of the death penalty.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Justice#Attorneys#Domestic Violence#Ap#The Mountain View Unit
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ABC News

ABC News

625K+
Followers
150K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy