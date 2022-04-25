USD track and field conquers individual events in California

DEATH VALLEY TO MOUNT WHITNEY? It is, without quibble, one of the most famous, and famously challenging, courses in the world. A number of hardy athletes take on this incredible challenge each summer, hoofing along the 135-mile course, from the lowest point in North America to nearly the highest over three hot (very, very hot at the start) days. The Badwater 135 is called "The World's Toughest Foot Race," and it has become a legendary event, one that draws attention from around the globe. But there are other notable Golden State happenings presented by AdventureCORPS, the group that helms the Badwater 135, and one of them sets out from another picturesque place known for its low elevation, to conclude at a high point, in the spring. It's the Badwater Salton Sea, and it will soon make its ninth run between two epic Southern California spots, crossing the bridge from April to May.

