ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

USD track and field conquers individual events in California

By Luc Bouchard
Volante
 2 days ago

USD track and field took home numerous events in California over Easter break. The team competed in a trio of meets, starting with the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate in Long Beach, California. At the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate, the Coyotes won four individual events along with the men’s and women’s 4×100...

volanteonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vermillion, SD
Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Coyote, CA
City
Vermillion, SD
Local
California Education
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Education
City
Long Beach, CA
Vermillion, SD
Education
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Rawhide honor Tulare native and silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr.

The Visalia Rawhide honored Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. on Saturday evening. The Tulare native threw the first pitch to Bakersfield’s Jacen Roberson. The first 500 fans at Saturday’s game against the San Jose Giants received a Richard Torrez Jr. bobblehead. The Giants ultimately defeated the Rawhide 10-2. The six-game series comes to a […]
TULARE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Individual Events#Us Dollar#Coyotes#Men S High Jump#Women
NBC Los Angeles

Mega Run to Wend From the Salton Sea to Palomar Mountain

DEATH VALLEY TO MOUNT WHITNEY? It is, without quibble, one of the most famous, and famously challenging, courses in the world. A number of hardy athletes take on this incredible challenge each summer, hoofing along the 135-mile course, from the lowest point in North America to nearly the highest over three hot (very, very hot at the start) days. The Badwater 135 is called "The World's Toughest Foot Race," and it has become a legendary event, one that draws attention from around the globe. But there are other notable Golden State happenings presented by AdventureCORPS, the group that helms the Badwater 135, and one of them sets out from another picturesque place known for its low elevation, to conclude at a high point, in the spring. It's the Badwater Salton Sea, and it will soon make its ninth run between two epic Southern California spots, crossing the bridge from April to May.
SPORTS
Daily Californian

Going out swinging: Cal’s season ends in Pac-12 championship tournament

After struggling through the Pac-12 season with a 2-6 record, No. 50 Cal men’s tennis still had a chance to become champions and qualify for the NCAA tournament by winning the Pac-12 championship tournament. Unfortunately for Cal — seeded seventh in the tournament — it had to face a team that it had already lost to twice this season: No. 13 USC.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy