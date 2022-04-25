Monsta X sing and dance in 'Shape of Love' album preview

April 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared an album preview for the EP, Shape of Love, on Monday.

The highlight medley has music video-style footage of Monsta X singing and dancing to each track.

Shape of Love features six songs: "Love," "Burning Up" featuring R3hab, "Breathe," "Wildfire," "I Love You" and "And."

Monsta X shared a teaser for the "Love" music video on Sunday.

Shape of Love will be Monsta X's first release since its English-language album The Dreaming, released in December.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group is signed to Starship and made its debut in 2015.