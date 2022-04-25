ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Held in Contempt by NY Judge, Faces $10,000 a Day in Fines

NBC San Diego
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York judge held former president Donald Trump in contempt on Monday over his lack of response to a subpoena from the state's attorney general, and ordered him to pay...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Conservative federal judge: Trump puts power over democracy

Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old exterminator in Ohio, found himself unemployed once the Covid-19 crisis began in earnest. In the weeks and months that followed, he fell down what he described as “the rabbit hole” of right-wing lies and conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and the Republican’s re-election campaign.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
POLITICO

Donald Trump Jr.

Is expected to meet with the Jan. 6 select committee in the next few weeks. Don Jr. was at a meeting with the former president before Donald Trump called then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. Big get for the Jan. 6 committee:...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump’s lawyers try to prevent him from being held in contempt in N.Y.

It was just two weeks ago when New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt over the former president’s alleged efforts to stonewall her civil tax fraud investigation. As NBC News reported, the state AG’s office said Trump failed to comply with a judge’s order to turn over subpoenaed documents and asked the judge to fine him $10,000 a day until he complied.
POTUS
CBS News

Judge holds Trump in contempt over documents in N.Y. fraud probe

A New York judge is holding former President Donald Trump in contempt and fining him $10,000 a day for failing to turn over documents to investigators with the New York Attorney General's office. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero with more details.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#State Attorney General#Ag#The Trump Organization
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

New York's attorney general seeks to hold Trump in contempt of court

New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking to apply additional pressure on former President Donald Trump in the state's ongoing investigation into his company's financial practices. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates has been following the story and joins Tanya Rivero to discuss the latest.
POTUS
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy