Motorcyclist critically injured in Waikapu collision
Maui News
2 days ago
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a pickup truck Sunday morning on Honoapiilani Highway in Waikapu, police said. Three vehicles were involved in the collision at 5:31 a.m. on Honoapiilani Highway nearly a mile south of Olo Place. Preliminary investigation showed the Yamaha...
Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
ELBA, N.Y. (AP) — A medical helicopter pilot and flight instructor were killed in a crash Tuesday during a training flight in western New York, according to state police and the transport company. The Mercy Flight helicopter went down at around 1 p.m. near the Genesee County town of...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
By Danielle Chavira
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a home on fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday afternoon. Castle Rock Police say the home is on Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle.
(credit: CBS)
Castle Rock Police say one person is dead, and another person was taken to the hospital. Investigators are calling this a suspicious death investigation.
(credit: CBS)
Police say the fire is extinguished.
Copter4 flew over the home which showed burn marks coming from a window on the side of the home. It appeared a ladder was propped up against the wall below that window.
Police say four dogs were found in the fire. They’ve been rescued and taken to a veterinarian to be checked.
(credit: CBS)
Police say there are “multiple investigations” and “an extensive crime scene.” The public is asked to avoid the area.
Numerous officers, in uniform and in plain clothes, were seen at the investigation.
Fire investigators and CRPD are working together as there are multiple investigations going on. There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area.
— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) April 26, 2022
Further details have not been released.
A 24-year-old Kula man was found dead in the ocean off Waianapanapa State Park on Saturday after he didn’t return from fishing the day before, police said. The man was reported missing at 11:51 p.m. Friday. His vehicle was found near the parking lot at the park. Hana firefighters...
WAILUKU — A woman who was being transported to Wailuku after her arrest is facing a felony charge after she allegedly bit a police officer Friday night at the Lahaina Police Station. Sarina Smith, 39, was charged with fourth-degree theft and first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. Smith...
Multiple lanes of the 101 Freeway were closed Monday night after a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle. The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Vermont Avenue in East Hollywood. According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a male pedestrian was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado in […]
The Maui Police Department is asking for help in contacting family members of 11 unclaimed bodies at its forensic facility. If the bodies go unclaimed after a reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated, police said in a news release. Anyone with information is asked to call (808) 463-3833.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A traffic collision is blocking the right lanes of eastbound Highway 50 near 16th Street, said Caltrans District 3.
The circumstances of the incident have not been reported.
Please use alternate routes.
#TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 🚨Traffic collision BLOCKING🚧 the right lanes on eastbound U.S. Highway @ 16th Street. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPSouthSac @SacPolice @sacsheriff @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF @SacFirePIO @metrofirepio @SacCountyDot @RideSacRT @TheCityofSac pic.twitter.com/v4PfNHtdpg
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 24, 2022
Comments / 0