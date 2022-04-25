ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 complete MPD crisis intervention class

Maui News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNineteen people completed training Friday to become part of the Maui Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team that interacts with people who may be in a mental health crisis. The 19 new members include police officers and dispatchers, as well as employees...

www.mauinews.com

Comments / 3

State
Hawaii State
Maui News

Inmate serving 10-year term for beating a MCCC jail guard

WAILUKU — An inmate was sentenced to a 10-year prison term for assaulting a Maui Community Correctional Center guard, who is still recovering from injuries he suffered in the attack more than three years ago. “The bottom line is the victim has suffered severely from the beating you gave...
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Body found at Rainbow Falls in Hilo identified | Update

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the body found in the water at Rainbow Falls over the weekend as 27-year-old Adam David Broom of Hilo. An autopsy was performed on Broom on Tuesday. According to Hawaii Island Police, the pathologist ruled out foul play as the cause of death. Final autopsy results are pending a toxicology report.
HILO, HI
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Fox News

Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing

Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

