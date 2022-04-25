19 complete MPD crisis intervention class

Nineteen people completed training Friday to become part of the Maui Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team that interacts with people who may be in a mental health crisis. The 19 new members include police officers and dispatchers, as well as employees...
WASHINGTON (7News) — A total of 17 medical emergencies, all suspected drug overdoses, were reported over the last three days, D.C. police said during a press conference on Tuesday. The calls began Saturday, April 9, around 10 a.m. and continued through Monday, April 11. The suspected overdoses were primarily...
WAILUKU — An inmate was sentenced to a 10-year prison term for assaulting a Maui Community Correctional Center guard, who is still recovering from injuries he suffered in the attack more than three years ago. “The bottom line is the victim has suffered severely from the beating you gave...
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the body found in the water at Rainbow Falls over the weekend as 27-year-old Adam David Broom of Hilo. An autopsy was performed on Broom on Tuesday. According to Hawaii Island Police, the pathologist ruled out foul play as the cause of death. Final autopsy results are pending a toxicology report.
The Crisis, Outreach, Response and Engagement or CORE Program aims to address homelessness on Oahu. The program has helped over 100 individuals in a four-month span, but crews are starting to notice an alarming trend.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
A Mississippi grand jury has found no criminal fault by law enforcement officers in the shooting deaths of a Black man and his baby after a low-speed highway chase nearly a year ago. Eric Smith, 30, and his 3-month-old son, La’Mello Parker, were killed after officers chased Smith on Interstate...
Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told...
