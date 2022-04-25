ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court Holds Trump In Contempt For Refusing To Comply With New York Attorney General

By Sanjana Karanth
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

A court has ruled to hold Donald Trump in civil contempt after the former president refused to turn over documents related to the New York attorney general’s investigation into him and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings.

According to the ruling by a judge at the New York state Supreme Court, Trump must pay $10,000 per day for every day he continues to refuse to provide the documents.

“Today, justice prevailed,” Attorney General Letitia James tweeted . “Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law.”

Earlier this month, James argued in court papers that Trump should be fined “a sum sufficient to coerce his compliance” after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over the documents.

Trump is currently appealing a February court ruling that said he must answer questions under oath in James’ investigation, but the attorney general said the former president has not yet appealed a ruling establishing the deadline for him to provide documents.

James said her investigation into Trump’s business practices has revealed evidence that he allegedly misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on his financial statements for over a decade.

Her office has said it is seeking Trump’s testimony and documents while it works to determine whether the misstated values shown to lenders, taxing authorities and other business interests constituted fraud, and if so, who may be behind it.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

HuffPost

HuffPost

