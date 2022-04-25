ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This newly-remodeled floating house if for sale in Florida for $150K

By CL Staff
cltampa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA house that bobs along with the inevitable sea rise is now on the market in Florida. Located at 2646 E...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 6

Related
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
mansionglobal.com

Historic Midtown Atlanta Mansion Lists for Nearly $2.3 Million

The main residence has four bedrooms. Bartolotti Media / Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty. A historic mansion with a separate guest house in the heart of Midtown Atlanta built by Georgia Gov.William J. Northen in 1909 hit the market on Thursday with a $2.295 million price tag. The current...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Hollywood, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
Hollywood, FL
Business
Taste Of Home

Betty White’s Home Is Now For Sale—Here’s Your First Look

We all know her as one of the famous Golden Girls, but Betty White made her mark on Hollywood for over eight decades. She started in radio due to executives deeming her “not photogenic” enough for television—I dare to disagree! But eventually, she used her stunning wits, talent and beauty to officially premiere on TV and beyond. Ever since, she’s become one of American’s national treasures. It was heartbreaking to watch her pass right before her 100th birthday.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Adobe
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Amazon Put Its Huge & Beloved Boho Rug On Sale For 67% Off & Expected Us Not To Notice

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I know I’m not the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Ash Jurberg

The new billionaire living in Naples, Florida

According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, there are 78 billionaires living in Florida. Previously I have written about some of these people, and today it is time to look at a person that made the Forbes billionaire list for the first time in 2022.
NAPLES, FL
domino

The Limestone-Travertine Kitchen Island in This Beach House Makes a Case for Unexpected Combos

When Australia-based designer Fiona Lynch’s clients began their real-estate search in Sorrento, they were pleasantly surprised that the coastal town looked a lot like the other Sorrento—the one in Italy. “They’re passionate about their Italian heritage, and they have a deep love for cooking and enjoying life,” says Lynch. “Their beach house is a place to do all that.” The designer, who had worked with the couple previously on their main home in Melbourne (an hour-and-a-half drive away), was tasked with renovating the two-story, 1980-built vacation retreat, which came with its fair share of challenges.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CBS Miami

Two Broward Residents Strike ‘Gold’ In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Games

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two Broward County residents have struck “gold” by winning a combined $6 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Pamela Gaskin, of Fort Lauderdale, won $5 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game. Gaskin bought her winning ticket at the Star America Food and Deli, located at 2656 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Meantime, Frank Tuzzo of Hollywood, also won a $1 million in the same game. He bought his winning ticket from the Publix at 4121 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. He also choose to get his prize in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy