10 Self-Soothing Methods to Help You Find Balance

By Hilary I. Lebow
Psych Centra
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have moments when we feel out of balance. Learning how to self-soothe can be an invaluable skill during times of stress. If you’re having a tough time right now, it may feel like there’s nothing you can do but wait until the storm clears. Perhaps...

psychcentral.com

Psych Centra

The Science Behind Anxiety Paralysis (and What to Do)

If you sometimes feel paralyzed by fear, you’re not alone. Paralysis is one of the ways our body responds to stress, and there’s ways to manage it. Living with anxiety engages your autonomic nervous system (ANS), also known as the fight, flight, or freeze response. The “freeze” response...
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The One Herb You Should Put On Literally Anything For A Faster Metabolism

The best ways to support a swift and healthy metabolism include eating a well-balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, there are many foods that can help promote smoother digestion and can aid greatly in your weight loss journey. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and health experts to learn more about one versatile herb that can be put on or in practically anything and that is often linked to healthy digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Daniel Boyer, M.D. health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Lahana Vigliano, MS, CCN, certified clinical nutritionist and CEO of Nuvitru.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Is it healthier to wake up early to exercise, or to get more sleep?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
psychologytoday.com

Fighting Stress, Anxiety, and Depression—Naturally

Some people choose medication for mental health treatment simply because it is easier than sticking to an equally effective behavioral plan. Protecting one's sleep is key to any natural plan to fight stress, anxiety, and depression. A new study shows that “short bouts” of moderate-intensity exercise may be effective in...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers investigate connection between loss of motivation and Alzheimer's disease progression

Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine are studying why neuropsychiatric symptoms, such as apathy and irritability, appear in most Alzheimer's disease patients before the onset of memory loss. The study, led by Yao-Ying Ma, MD, Ph.D., assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology, was recently featured in the publication Molecular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Drinking Coffee May Help Ward Off Alzheimer's Disease, New Study Finds

Coffee is a morning staple, and if you enjoy the beverage regularly, then we've got some good news for you: According to recent research published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, those who consume coffee may be less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease (a type of dementia that causes gradual memory loss).
FOOD & DRINKS
US News and World Report

How Much Sleep Do You Need?

The hours of sleep a person needs varies from person to person and depends on age, health and other factors. Getting enough sleep is the foundation of good health, yet one in three adults say they are chronically sleep-deprived. Regularly falling short of the recommended number of hours will make you feel groggy the following day, and the sleep you do get won’t really feel restorative. Not everyone needs the same amount of sleep, but without the recommended seven to nine hours a night, your physical and mental health will be impaired.
HEALTH
CBS DFW

The differences between stress and anxiety and how to manage them

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The symptoms can be similar, insomnia, difficulty concentrating, digestive troubles, but there are differences when it comes to stress and anxiety."Anxiety is a mental health disorder. Stress is not," said Dr. Daniel Kirsch, the President of the American Institute of Stress."Stress is physiology. It's a normal reaction to any demand placed, and we say that we're stressed when we feel that that that the demands placed on us overwhelms our ability to complete tasks," he said.Dr. Kirsch said controlling what stresses you can go a long way in preventing anxiety."If they learned how to control their stress, the mood disorders, anxiety, depression, insomnia, sleeping problems, all of that can be easily controlled. You can really achieve optimal health."Dr. Kirsch said the best thing you can do to ward off both stress and anxiety is to learn how to relax."I like to say to charge your phone you have to plug it in. To charge your brain you have to unplug it. You need to take some time off." 
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Researchers discover drug-resistant environmental mold is capable of infecting people

A new study led by Imperial College London finds that drug-resistant mold is spreading from the environment and infecting susceptible people's lungs. The researchers found six cases of people infected with a drug-resistant form of a fungi called Aspergillus fumigatus that could be traced back to spores in the environment. Their findings use samples from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, and are published in Nature Microbiology.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Preliminary study finds organic vegetables contaminated with wide range of disease-causing microbes

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April), suggests that disease-causing amoebas that live on organic leafy vegetables can shelter human pathogens like Pseudomonas, Salmonella, and Helicobacter and are a potential risk to public health. The study is by Dr. Yolanda Moreno and colleagues from Universitat Politècnica de València in Spain.
SPAIN
Psych Centra

46 Positive Affirmations for Anxiety Relief

Affirmations are positive statements you repeat to promote change in your life and ease your distress. They can be useful in managing anxiety. Using positive affirmations is like practicing positive self-talk. It can help you reframe your negative thoughts and focus on ideas and behaviors that lead to change. You...
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
Psych Centra

Is There a Link Between Autism Spectrum Disorder and Transgender Identity?

Autistic people report higher rates of noncisgender identities, and gender diverse folks self-report higher rates of autistic traits. Because the term “trans” means “change,” anyone who isn’t cisgender could identify as transgender, including folks who fall under the umbrella of nonbinary or gender nonconforming. Still,...
HEALTH
IFLScience

The Unexpected Upside To Imposter Syndrome

Imposter syndrome – not to be confused with the other syndrome that occasionally goes by that name – is kind of like the inverse of the Dunning-Kruger effect. With imposter syndrome, you really are brilliant, but only other people can see it. As you might imagine, that can...
MENTAL HEALTH

