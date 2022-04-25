ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Accelerating symmetry-breaking charge separation in a perylenediimide trimer through a vibronically coherent dimer intermediate

By Chenjian Lin
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding the photophysics and photochemistry of molecular Ï€-stacked chromophores is important for utilizing them as functional photonic materials. However, these investigations have been mostly limited to covalent molecular dimers, which can only approximate the electronic and vibronic interactions present in the higher oligomers typical of functional organic materials. Here we show...

www.nature.com

scitechdaily.com

Hydrogen Molecule Turned Into a Quantum Sensor – With Unprecedented Time and Spatial Resolutions

New technique enables precise measurement of electrostatic properties of materials. Physicists at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) have demonstrated the use of a hydrogen molecule as a quantum sensor in a terahertz laser-equipped scanning tunneling microscope, a technique that can measure the chemical properties of materials at unprecedented time and spatial resolutions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spontaneous chiral symmetry breaking in a random driven chemical system

Living systems have evolved to efficiently consume available energy sources using an elaborate circuitry of chemical reactions which, puzzlingly, bear a strict restriction to asymmetric chiral configurations. While autocatalysis is known to promote such chiral symmetry breaking, whether a similar phenomenon may also be induced in a more general class of configurable chemical systems-via energy exploitation-is a sensible yet underappreciated possibility. This work examines this question within a model of randomly generated complex chemical networks. We show that chiral symmetry breaking may occur spontaneously and generically by harnessing energy sources from external environmental drives. Key to this transition are intrinsic fluctuations of achiral-to-chiral reactions and tight matching of system configurations to the environmental drives, which together amplify and sustain diverged enantiomer distributions. These asymmetric states emerge through steep energetic transitions from the corresponding symmetric states and sharply cluster as highly-dissipating states. The results thus demonstrate a generic mechanism in which energetic drives may give rise to homochirality in an otherwise totally symmetrical environment, and from an early-life perspective, might emerge as a competitive, energy-harvesting advantage.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Coordinated conformational changes in the V complex during V-ATPase reversible dissociation

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Vacuolar-type ATPases (V-ATPases) are rotary enzymes that acidify intracellular compartments in eukaryotic cells. These multi-subunit complexes consist of a cytoplasmic V1 region that hydrolyzes ATP and a membrane-embedded VO region that transports protons. V-ATPase activity is regulated by reversible dissociation of the two regions, with the isolated V1 and VO complexes becoming autoinhibited on disassembly and subunit C subsequently detaching from V1. In yeast, assembly of the V1 and VO regions is mediated by the regulator of the ATPase of vacuoles and endosomes (RAVE) complex through an unknown mechanism. We used cryogenic-electron microscopy of yeast V-ATPase to determine structures of the intact enzyme, the dissociated but complete V1 complex and the V1 complex lacking subunit C. On separation, V1 undergoes a dramatic conformational rearrangement, with its rotational state becoming incompatible for reassembly with VO. Loss of subunit C allows V1 to match the rotational state of VO, suggesting how RAVE could reassemble V1 and VO by recruiting subunit C.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An atomic spin on amplification of light

Non-reciprocal physical systems exhibit direction-dependent propagation of light, enabling a myriad of devices such as diodes and circulators. A new experiment demonstrates non-reciprocal amplification of light via atomic spins, driving photons on a one-way street through optical nanofibres. Reciprocity refers to the symmetry of going the same way forwards as...
PHYSICS
Space.com

Violent stellar explosion produces highest-energy gamma-rays ever observed from a nova

A small, dense star chowing down on its enormous dying neighbor caused a massive explosion that generated some of the highest-energy gamma-rays ever observed for a nova. The nova system, called RS Ophiuchi, produced the extremely high-energy gamma-rays during its latest thermonuclear explosion, observed by astronomers at the Max Planck Institute for Physics in Munich in August 2021.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Microwave response of a metallic superconductor subject to a high-voltage gate electrode

Processes that lead to the critical-current suppression and change of impedance of a superconductor under the application of an external voltage is an active area of research, especially due to various possible technological applications. In particular, field-effect transistors and radiation detectors have been developed in the recent years, showing the potential for precision and sensitivity exceeding their normal-metal counterparts. In order to describe the phenomenon that leads to the critical-current suppression in metallic superconducting structures, a field-effect hypothesis has been formulated, stating that an electric field can penetrate the metallic superconductor and affect its characteristics. The existence of such an effect would imply the incompleteness of the underlying theory, and hence indicate an important gap in the general comprehension of superconductors. In addition to its theoretical value, a complete understanding of the phenomenon underneath the electric-field response of the superconductor is important in the light of the related technological applications. In this paper, we study the change of the characteristics of a superconductor implementing a coplanar-waveguide resonator as a tank circuit, by relating our measurements to the reactance and resistance of the material. Namely, we track the state of the superconductor at different voltages and resulting leakage currents of a nearby gate electrode which is not galvanically connected to the resonator. By comparing the effects of the leakage current and of a change in the temperature of the system, we conclude that the observed behaviour in the superconductor is mainly caused by the heat that is deposited by the leakage current, and bearing the experimental uncertainties, we are not able to observe the effect of the applied electric field in our sample. In addition, we present a relatively good quantitative agreement between the Mattis"“Bardeen theory of a heated superconductor and the experimental observations. Importantly, we do not claim this work to nullify the results of previous works, but rather to provide inspiration for future more thorough experiments and analysis using the methods presented here.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Negative radiation pressure in metamaterials explained by light-driven atomic mass density rarefication waves

The momentum and radiation pressure of light in negative-index metamaterials (NIMs) are commonly expected to reverse their direction from what is observed for normal materials. The negative refraction and inverse Doppler effect of light in NIMs have been experimentally observed, but the equally surprising phenomenon, the negative radiation pressure of light, still lacks experimental verification. We show by simulating the exact position- and time-dependent field-material dynamics in NIMs that the momentum and radiation pressure of light in NIMs can be either positive or negative depending on their subwavelength structure. In NIMs exhibiting negative radiation pressure, the negative total momentum of light is caused by the sum of the positive momentum of the electromagnetic field and the negative momentum of the material. The negative momentum of the material results from the optical force density, which drives atoms backward and reduces the local density of atoms at the site of the light field. In contrast to earlier works, light in NIMs exhibiting negative radiation pressure has both negative total momentum and energy. For the experimental discovery of the negative radiation pressure, one must carefully design the NIM structure and record the joint total pressure of the field and material momentum components.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Controlling heat flow in a solid by switching crystal structure dimensionality

Just as an electrical switch regulates the flow of electric current, thermal switches can control the flow of heat. These switches serve as thermal control devices and are useful for thermal management applications. For example, they can be used in industries to reduce waste heat, resulting in cost and energy savings. These switches require materials whose thermal conductivity (κ) can be modulated to a large extent. This would allow the switch to have an "on" and "off" state depending on the thermal conductivity. However, such materials are rare and challenging to develop, and those that have been developed show only small reversible variations in their κ.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Harmonizing single photons with a laser pulse

A fast laser pulse stimulates the decay in a quantum dot and suppresses the timing uncertainty in the generation of single photons, which substantially improves the coherence of the source. Single photons, the fundamental particles of electromagnetic waves, are ideal carriers of quantum information. They possess robust quantum states and...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic second-order topological insulator with fractional mass-kink

Generally, the topological corner state in two-dimensional (2D) second-order topological insulator (SOTI) is equivalent to the well-known domain wall state, which is originated from the mass-inversion between two adjacent edges with phase shift of Ï€. In this work, go beyond this conventional physical picture, we report a fractional mass-kink induced 2D SOTI in monolayer FeSe with canted checkerboard antiferromagnetic (AFM) order by analytic model and first-principles calculations. The canted spin associated in-plane Zeeman field can gap out the quantum spin Hall edge state of FeSe, forming a fractional mass-kink with phase shift of Ï€/2 at the rectangular corner, and generating an in-gap topological corner state with fractional charge of e/4. Moreover, the topological corner state is robust to a finite perturbation, existing in both naturally and non-naturally cleaved corners, regardless of the edge orientation. Our results not only demonstrate a material system to realize the unique 2D AFM SOTI, but also pave a way to design the higher-order topological states from fractional mass-kink with arbitrary phase shift.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

An extended computational approach for point-defect equilibria in semiconductor materials

Concentrations of intrinsic and extrinsic point defects in crystalline materials with a bandgap are typically calculated in a constant-Î¼ approach from defect formation energies based on density functional theory. In this work, calculations of thermal and charge equilibria among point defects are extended to a constant-N approach. The two approaches for point-defect equilibria are comparatively demonstrated in the application to Mg2Si doped with Li, Na, and Ag, which is a lightweight and environmentally friendly thermoelectric candidate material. Our results reveal the systematic behavior of defect and carrier concentrations. The dopant atoms form interstitial defects at similar concentrations to substitutional defects at the Mg sites, resulting in significantly reduced free-carrier concentrations compared to the expected values. The developed procedures could be utilized to find an optimal avenue for achieving higher carrier concentrations, e.g., with regard to annealing temperature and the concentration of dopant atoms, in various semiconductors and insulators.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Reversely trapping atoms from a perovskite surface for high-performance and durable fuel cell cathodes

Atom trapping of scarce precious metals onto a suitable support at high temperatures has emerged as an effective approach to build thermally stable single-atom catalysts. Here, following a similar mechanism based on atom trapping through support effects, we demonstrate a reverse atom-trapping strategy to controllably extract strontium atoms from a rigid lanthanum strontium cobalt ferrite ((La0.6Sr0.4)0.95Co0.2Fe0.8O3âˆ’Î´, LSCF) surface with ease. The lattice oxygen redox activity of LSCF is accordingly fine-tuned, leading to enhanced cathode performance in a solid-oxide fuel cell. An over 30âˆ’70% increases in maximum power density of the single cells at intermediate temperatures is achieved by LSCF with surface strontium vacancies compared to the pristine surface. In addition, the strontium-deficient surface excludes strontium segregation and formation of electrochemically inert SrO islands, thus improving the longevity of the cathode. This development can be broadly applicable for modifying structurally stable oxide surfaces, and opens more possibilities of scalable single-atom extraction strategies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Domino-like stacking order switching in twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene

Atomic reconstruction has been widely observed in two-dimensional van der Waals structures with small twist angles1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This unusual behaviour leads to many novel phenomena, including strong electronic correlation, spontaneous ferromagnetism and topologically protected states1,5,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. Nevertheless, atomic reconstruction typically occurs spontaneously, exhibiting only one single stable state. Using conductive atomic force microscopy, here we show that, for small-angle twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene, there exist two metastable reconstruction states with distinct stacking orders and strain soliton structures. More importantly, we demonstrate that these two reconstruction states can be reversibly switched, and the switching can propagate spontaneously in an unusual domino-like fashion. Assisted by lattice-resolved conductive atomic force microscopy imaging and atomistic simulations, the detailed structure of the strain soliton networks has been identified and the associated propagation mechanism is attributed to the strong mechanical coupling among solitons. The fine structure of the bistable states is critical for understanding the unique properties of van der Waals structures with tiny twists, and the switching mechanism offers a viable means for manipulating their stacking states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantitative analysis of heat release during coal oxygen-lean combustion in a O/CO/N atmosphere by TG-DTG-DSC

Heat release of coal combustion in an oxygen-lean and multi-gas environment is a common phenomenon, coalfield fires caused by it canÂ lead to serious environmental destruction and loss of coal resources. Simultaneous thermal analysis experiments for Bulianta (BLT, high-volatile bituminous coal) and Yuwu coal (YW, anthracite) in 21vol.%O2/79vol.%N2 and 15vol.%O2/5vol.%CO2/80vol.%N2 were carried out to study the law of heat release. Based on the TG-DTG-DSC curves, the combustion characteristic parameters were analyzed. Decreasing O2 concentration caused a significant reduction of local reactivity and further the decreasing maximum heat release rate for low-rank coal, while increasing CO2 concentration caused a significant thermal lag effect and further the increasing maximum heat release rate for high-rank coal. The relationship between the heat release rate and the reaction rate constant was quantitatively analyzed. At the increasing stage of the heat release rate, the heat release rate of the two coals increased conforming to ExpGro1 exponential model. At the decreasing stage of the heat release rate, the heat release rate of YW coal decreased exponentially with the reaction rate constant, while the heat release rate of BLT coal decreased linearly. Regardless of the atmospheres, the conversion rates corresponding to maximum heat release rate of BLT and YW coal were about 0.80 and 0.50, respectively, indicating that the coal rank played a dominant role. The results are helpful to understand the heat release process of coal oxygen-lean combustion in O2/CO2/N2.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Perovskite oxides as a 2D dielectric

A van der Waals integration approach can be used to deposit single-crystal strontium titanate on two-dimensional molybdenum disulfide and tungsten diselenide, creating high-performance n- and p-doped field-effect transistors. Silicon has been the core material of semiconductor technology for over 60 years. But as field-effect transistors (FETs) enter the sub-5-nm technology...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Predicting the lattice thermal conductivity of alloyed compounds from the perspective of configurational entropy

Accurate evaluation of lattice thermal conductivity is usually a tough task from the theoretical side, especially for alloyed systems with fractional stoichiometry. Using the tetradymite family as a prototypical class of examples, we propose a reliable approach for rapid prediction on the lattice thermal conductivity at arbitrary composition by utilizing the concept of configurational entropy. Instead of performing time-consuming first-principles calculations, the lattice thermal conductivities of any alloyed tetradymites can be readily obtained from a few samples with integer stoichiometry. The strong predictive power is demonstrated by good agreement between our results and those reported experimentally. In principle, such an effective method can be applicable to any other material families, which is very beneficial for high-throughput design of systems with desired thermal conductivity.
PHYSICS

