Chemistry

Fabrication of devices featuring covalently linked MoS"“graphene heterostructures

By Manuel VÃ¡zquez Sulleiro
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most widespread method for the synthesis of 2D"“2D heterostructures is the direct growth of one material on top of the other. Alternatively, flakes of different materials can be manually stacked on top of each other. Both methods typically involve stacking 2D layers through van der Waals forces-such that these materials...

www.nature.com

