Cancer

Digital remote monitoring plus usual care versus usual care in patients treated with oral anticancer agents: the randomized phase 3 CAPRI trial

By Olivier Mir
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategies that individualize the care of cancer patients receiving oral anticancer agents offer opportunities to improve treatment adherence and patient care. However, the impact of digital remote monitoring systems in this setting has not been evaluated. Here, we report the results of a phase 3 trial (CAPRI, NCT02828462) to assess the...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

New imaging method helps to provide new, more personalized cancer treatments

As cancer therapy has advanced, the complexity of oncology has become apparent. There are many moving parts in a cell that can malfunction leading to a cancerous path, one example being epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR)—a group of proteins that control cell growth. It includes HER1 (EGFR), HER2, HER3 and HER4.
CANCER
Nature.com

Blockade of inhibitory killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptors and IL-2 triggering reverses the functional hypoactivity of tumor-derived NK-cells in glioblastomas

Killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptors (KIRs) comprise a group of highly polymorphic inhibitory receptors which are specific for classical HLA class-I molecules. Peripheral blood and freshly prepared tumor cell suspensions (n"‰="‰60) as well as control samples (n"‰="‰32) were investigated for the distribution, phenotype, and functional relevance of CD158ab/KIR2DL1,-2/3 expressing NK-cells in glioblastoma (GBM) patients. We found that GBM were scarcely infiltrated by NK-cells that preferentially expressed CD158ab/KIR2DL1,-2/3 as inhibitory receptors, displayed reduced levels of the activating receptors CD335/NKp46, CD226/DNAM-1, CD159c/NKG2C, and showed diminished capacity to produce IFN-Î³ and perforin. Functional hypoactivity of GBM-derived NK-cells persisted despite IL-2 preactivation. Blockade with a specific KIR2DL-1,2/3 monoclonal antibody reversed NK-cell inhibition and significantly enhanced degranulation and IFN-Î³ production of IL-2 preactivated NK-cells in the presence of primary GBM cells and HLA-C expressing but not HLA class-I deficient K562 cells. Additional analysis revealed that significant amounts of IL-2 could be produced by tumor-derived CD4+ and CD8+CD45RA- memory T-cells after combined anti-CD3/anti-CD28 stimulation. Our data indicate that both blockade of inhibitory KIR and IL-2 triggering of tumor-derived NK-cells are necessary to enhance NK-cell responsiveness in GBM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Eisai
Nature.com

Adeno-associated virus serotype 9 antibody titers in patients with SMA pre-screened for treatment with onasemnogene abeparvovec "“routine care evidence

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is characterized by progressive weakness of skeletal and respiratory muscles. This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence of pre-existing anti adeno-associated virus serotype 9 antibody (AAV9-Ab) titers among infantile-onset SMA diagnosed infants pre-screened for treatment with AAV9-based onasemnogene abeparvovec, and to explore whether clinical and/or demographic characteristics are correlated with AAV9 Ab test results. This is a retrospective multicenter study of children diagnosed with 5q SMA younger than two years of age. The obtained data included demographic data, SMA type, SMN2 gene copy number, onset date, and results of AAV9-Ab test and of SMA prior treatments. Thirty-four patients were enrolled; six patients had positive results of AAV9-Ab (titer"‰>"‰1:50) in the initial screening, 15 patients were re-tested for AAV9-Abs, of whom, three patients had seroreverted [1.5"“4.5 months] between the two AAV9-Abs tests. One patient had seroconverted (5.5 months after the first AAV9-Abs test). The remaining 11 patients presented matching titer results in the two tests. No demographic/clinical factors were correlated to high AAV9-Abs titers (P"‰>"‰0.05).We recommend AAV9-Ab re-tests to be performed until the age of 8 months, or, if 1.5 months or more have passed after the initial AAV9-Abs test.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
#Ambulatory Care#Nursing Care#Home Care#Digital
MedicalXpress

Research in human kidney organoids reveals target to prevent irreversible kidney damage

To a certain extent, kidneys have the capacity to repair themselves after being injured, but a switch can occur from such intrinsic repair to incomplete repair that leads to irreversible damage and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A team led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently used kidney organoids derived from human stem cells to identify genes that are important for maintaining healthy repair in the kidneys. The findings, which are published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to new targets to help prevent or treat CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Nanocapsule carrying a CRISPR-Cas9 editing tool used for noninvasive brain delivery and tumor cell targeting

An international team of researchers has developed a nanocapsule that is capable of crossing the blood brain barrier (BBB) to carry the CRISPR-Cas9 editing tool to treat a brain tumor. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how they created their capsule and how well it worked when tested in mice with a glioblastoma.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Establishment of a pancreatic cancer animal model using a hydrodynamic gene delivery method

Pancreatic cancer has a significantly poor prognosis; therefore, the development of effective treatments is an unmet clinical need. The major drawback in this field was the lack of useful model animals, which delayed the establishment of markers for early diagnosis and therapeutic options. The research group established an effective carcinogenesis method with wild-type rats by selectively introducing oncogenes into the pancreas, using the pancreas-targeted hydrodynamic gene delivery method that has been developed by the group.
CANCER
Nature.com

Functional patient-derived organoid screenings identify MCLA-158 as a therapeutic EGFR Ã— LGR5 bispecific antibody with efficacy in epithelial tumors

Patient-derived organoids (PDOs) recapitulate tumor architecture, contain cancer stem cells and have predictive value supporting personalized medicine. Here we describe a large-scale functional screen of dual-targeting bispecific antibodies (bAbs) on a heterogeneous colorectal cancer PDO biobank and paired healthy colonic mucosa samples. More than 500 therapeutic bAbs generated against Wingless-related integration site (WNT) and receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) targets were functionally evaluated by high-content imaging to capture the complexity of PDO responses. Our drug discovery strategy resulted in the generation of MCLA-158, a bAb that specifically triggers epidermal growth factor receptor degradation in leucine-rich repeat-containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5-positive (LGR5+) cancer stem cells but shows minimal toxicity toward healthy LGR5+ colon stem cells. MCLA-158 exhibits therapeutic properties such as growth inhibition of KRAS-mutant colorectal cancers, blockade of metastasis initiation and suppression of tumor outgrowth in preclinical models for several epithelial cancer types.
CANCER
Nature.com

Baicalin regulates autophagy to interfere with small intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is the main complication of and cause of death after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Baicalin can protect the small intestinal epithelial cells of rats against TNF-Î±-induced injury and alleviate enteritis-related diarrhea. To verify whether baicalin can protect the small intestinal mucosal barrier by regulating abnormal autophagy and interfering with intestinal aGVHD, a mouse model of aGVHD was established. CB6F1 micewere intravenously injected with a suspension of mononuclear cells derived from BALB/c donor mouse bone marrow and splenic tissue after treatment with 60Co X-rays. After treatment with different doses of baicalin for 15Â days, the survival time, serum TNF-Î± and IL-10 levels, and autophagy markers levels in the intestine were assessed. A cell model of intestinal barrier dysfunction was also used to verify the effect of baicalin. The results showed that baicalin significantly prolonged the survival time, significantly reduced the aGVHD pathology score and clinical score by decreasing the TNF-Î± level with increasing the IL-10 level compared with the control. Transmission electron microscopy examination showed that baicalin treatment increased the number of autophagic vacuoles and led to the recovery of mitochondrial structures in the intestinal mucosal epithelial cells of mice and in Caco-2 cells. Western blotting results showed that baicalin treatment enhanced autophagy in vivo by regulating the AMPK/mTOR autophagy pathway. Similar results were observed in vitro in Caco-2 cells. Furthermore, the effect of baicalin was reduced after combination treatment with the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine(3-MA). Baicalin can decrease the severity of small intestinal aGVHD by regulating autophagy by influencing imbalances in inflammatory cytokine levels and mucosal barrier damage, thus baicalin may have potential as a new treatment for aGVHD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SHANK1 facilitates non-small cell lung cancer processes through modulating the ubiquitination of Klotho by interacting with MDM2

SH3 and multiple ankyrin repeat domains 1 (SHANK1) is a scaffold protein, plays an important role in the normal function of neuron system. It has recently been shown to be a potential oncogene. In the present study, we report that the expression of SHANK1 is upregulated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and is correlated with clinic pathological characteristics of NSCLC. Moreover, SHANK1 overexpression enhances the proliferation, migration and invasion of NSCLC cells. Mouse cell-derived xenograft model also confirmed the effects of SHANK1 on tumor growth in vivo. Furthermore, we found that SHANK1 increases the protein degradation of Klotho (KL), an important tumor suppressor, through ubiquitination-dependent pathway. In particular, we report discovery of KL as a SHANK1-interacting protein that acts as a new substate of the E3 ubiquitin ligase MDM2. SHANK1 can form a complex with KL and MDM2 and enhance the interaction between KL and MDM2. Our findings reveal an important oncogenic role and mechanism of SHANK1, suggesting SHANK1 can be a potential therapeutic target in NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Impaired humoral and T cell response to vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm patients treated with ruxolitinib

Inferior outcomes have been observed with SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with chronic myeloid neoplasms, emphasising the importance of development of robust immunity in this population. We and others have previously shown that a single dose of vaccine induces an immunological response in most patients with chronic myeloid malignancies [1,2,3,4]. However, the relatively small size of our initial cohorts limited analysis of certain subgroups, while other publications did not study the T cell response to vaccination, an essential component of vaccine efficacy [5]. We report here the humoral and T cell responses induced by sequential doses of vaccination against SARS-Cov-2 in patients with chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms as well as the early protective effect on infection in these patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exosomal miR-4466 from nicotine-activated neutrophils promotes tumor cell stemness and metabolism in lung cancer metastasis

Smoking is associated with lung cancer and has a profound impact on tumor immunity. Nicotine, the addictive and non-carcinogenic smoke component, influences various brain cells and the immune system. However, how long-term use of nicotine affects brain metastases is poorly understood. We, therefore, examined the mechanism by which nicotine promotes lung cancer brain metastasis. In this study, we conducted a retrospective analysis of 810 lung cancer patients with smoking history and assessed brain metastasis. We found that current smoker's lung cancer patients have significantly higher brain metastatic incidence compared to the never smokers. We also found that chronic nicotine exposure recruited STAT3-activated N2-neutrophils within the brain pre-metastatic niche and secreted exosomal miR-4466 which promoted stemness and metabolic switching via SKI/SOX2/CPT1A axis in the tumor cells in the brain thereby enabling metastasis. Importantly, exosomal miR-4466 levels were found to be elevated in serum/urine of cancer-free subjects with a smoking history and promote tumor growth in vivo, suggesting that exosomal miR-4466 may serve as a promising prognostic biomarker for predicting increased risk of metastatic disease among smoker(s). Our findings suggest a novel pro-metastatic role of nicotine-induced N2-neutrophils in the progression of brain metastasis. We also demonstrated that inhibiting nicotine-induced STAT3-mediated neutrophil polarization effectively abrogated brain metastasis in vivo. Our results revealed a novel mechanistic insight on how chronic nicotine exposure contributes to worse clinical outcome of metastatic lung cancer and implicated the risk of using nicotine gateway for smoking cessation in cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cystine uptake inhibition potentiates front-line therapies in acute myeloid leukemia

By querying metabolic pathways associated with leukemic stemness and survival in multiple AML datasets, we nominated SLC7A11 encoding the xCT cystine importer as a putative AML dependency. Genetic and chemical inhibition of SLC7A11 impaired the viability and clonogenic capacity of AML cell lines in a cysteine-dependent manner. Sulfasalazine, a broadly available drug with xCT inhibitory activity, had anti-leukemic activity against primary AML samples in ex vivo cultures. Multiple metabolic pathways were impacted upon xCT inhibition, resulting in depletion of glutathione pools in leukemic cells and oxidative stress-dependent cell death, only in part through ferroptosis. Higher expression of cysteine metabolism genes and greater cystine dependency was noted in NPM1-mutated AMLs. Among eight anti-leukemic drugs, the anthracycline daunorubicin was identified as the top synergistic agent in combination with sulfasalazine in vitro. Addition of sulfasalazine at a clinically relevant concentration significantly augmented the anti-leukemic activity of a daunorubicin-cytarabine combination in a panel of 45 primary samples enriched in NPM1-mutated AML. These results were confirmed in vivo in a patient-derived xenograft model. Collectively, our results nominate cystine import as a druggable target in AML and raise the possibility to repurpose sulfasalazine for the treatment of AML, notably in combination with chemotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

IFN-Î³ cytotoxic CD4 T lymphocytes are involved in the pathogenesis of colitis induced by IL-23 and the food colorant Red 40

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The food colorant Red 40 is an environmental risk factor for colitis development in mice with increased expression of interleukin (IL)-23. This immune response is mediated by CD4+ T cells, but mechanistic insights into how these CD4+ T cells trigger and perpetuate colitis have remained elusive. Here, using single-cell transcriptomic analysis, we found that several CD4+ T-cell subsets are present in the intestines of colitic mice, including an interferon (IFN)-Î³-producing subset. In vivo challenge of primed mice with Red 40 promoted rapid activation of CD4+ T cells and caused marked intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) apoptosis that was attenuated by depletion of CD4+ cells and blockade of IFN-Î³. Ex vivo experiments showed that intestinal CD4+ T cells from colitic mice directly promoted apoptosis of IECs and intestinal enteroids. CD4+ T cell-mediated cytotoxicity was contact-dependent and required FasL, which promoted caspase-dependent cell death in target IECs. Genetic ablation of IFN-Î³ constrained IL-23- and Red 40-induced colitis development, and blockade of IFN-Î³ inhibited epithelial cell death in vivo. These results advance the understanding of the mechanisms regulating colitis development caused by IL-23 and food colorants and identify IFN-Î³+ cytotoxic CD4+ T cells as a new potential therapeutic target for colitis.
CANCER
biospace.com

Pheast Garners $76M to Launch Therapy Targeting Elusive Cancer Protein

Pheast Therapeutics launched Tuesday with $76 million in Series A financing led by Catalio Capital Management and ARCH Venture Partners. Pheast is in the market to develop novel cancer checkpoint therapies to fight malignant cells. In particular, Pheast is hoping to make changes to treatment options for patients with ovarian...
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrative analysis of TCGA data identifies miRNAs as drug-specific survival biomarkers

Biomarkers predictive of drug-specific outcomes are important tools for personalized medicine. In this study, we present an integrative analysis to identify miRNAs that are predictive of drug-specific survival outcome in cancer. Using the clinical data from TCGA, we defined subsets of cancer patients who suffered from the same cancer and received the same drug treatment, which we call cancer-drug groups. We then used the miRNA expression data in TCGA to evaluate each miRNA's ability to predict the survival outcome of patients in each cancer-drug group. As a result, the identified miRNAs are predictive of survival outcomes in a cancer-specific and drug-specific manner. Notably, most of the drug-specific miRNA survival markers and their target genes showed consistency in terms of correlations in their expression and their correlations with survival. Some of the identified miRNAs were supported by published literature in contexts of various cancers. We explored several additional breast cancer datasets that provided miRNA expression and survival data, and showed that our drug-specific miRNA survival markers for breast cancer were able to effectively stratify the prognosis of patients in those additional datasets. Together, this analysis revealed drug-specific miRNA markers for cancer survival, which can be promising tools toward personalized medicine.
CANCER

