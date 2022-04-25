6 COVID patients in Rome hospitals Monday, no change from over the weekend. CDC report 100.1 million Americans have received booster shots, including 2.41 million Georgians. The local numbers . . .
Rome hospitals updates: 6 COVID patients on Monday. Atrium Floyd Health: 2 patients, up 1. AdventHealth Redmond: 4 patients, down 1. Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021. Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020. Free test site at LakePoint closing as of Friday....hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0