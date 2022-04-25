ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

6 COVID patients in Rome hospitals Monday, no change from over the weekend. CDC report 100.1 million Americans have received booster shots, including 2.41 million Georgians. The local numbers . . .

Rome hospitals updates: 6 COVID patients on Monday. Atrium Floyd Health: 2 patients, up 1. AdventHealth Redmond: 4 patients, down 1. Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021. Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020. Free test site at LakePoint closing as of Friday....

WABE

Georgia beekeepers rescue thousands of dying bees from Atlanta airport

Edward Morgan took a hammer and chisel to a syrupy wooden plank with five packages of bees attached. Most of the bees inside were dead. Morgan and more than 20 other beekeepers from the Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association (MABA) rescued thousands of bees that had gotten stuck in transport at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Sunday evening.
WYFF4.com

3 deaths in 3 days: Oconee County coroner sends warning about new drug

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly drug has hit the streets of the Upstate that is just as deadly, if not more so, than fentanyl, and a coroner is sending out a warning to everyone about the toll it could take. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the drug...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
