Alumnus creates the first poetry library in California, emphasizing works by poets of color

By Meredith McGroarty
USC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHiram Sims got the idea for a poetry library while teaching lower-income students who could not find poetry books at their local libraries. The library has grown from 300 to more than 7,000 books, with a focus on poets of color. Sims wants the library to serve as a...

dornsife.usc.edu

Mental_Floss

8 Novels in Verse by Authors of Color to Read for National Poetry Month

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Novels in verse are a hybrid of poetry and traditional prose fiction that provide readers with a different spin on their favorite genres and themes. And today, there's a whole new generation of writers utilizing the style and tackling subjects that are important to our current climate, including issues of race, sexuality, and more. So before National Poetry Month comes to a close, here are eight novels in verse by modern authors of color that you should be reading this month (or any month).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MinnPost

‘If you don’t know the history … you’re going to make the same mistake’: Debbie Reese on banning books, Native culture, and speaking to the Mary Ann Key Book Club

Co-authored by Jean Mendoza, Debbie Reese’s “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States for Young People” — the 2019 adaptation of Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz’s essential 2014 treatise “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States” — has recently turned up on a list of banned books in Texas, created by lawmakers after the Republican uproar around the teaching of “critical race theory” in schools.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Jewelry artist Christina Malle on transparency and responsibility in the industry

Jewelry is a good loaded with cultural, economic and historical significance. Since the Agricultural Revolution, jewelry crafting has transcended geographical and cultural boundaries, with civilizations everywhere each developing their own unique approaches to design, metalwork and use of gemstones. In the ancient world, jewelry was often a form of protection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Mexican Artist Bosco Sodi Spent A Month Painting In A 12th Century Palazzo For His Striking Venice Exhibit

Click here to read the full article. Bosco Sodi’s minimalist, highly textured paintings are intensely place-based. For the 2022 Venice Biennale, the Mexican artist spent spent about a month at the Palazzo Vendramin Grimani, a grand 12th century building on Venice’s Grand Canal, producing a small series of paintings made in his particular process: by layering wood dust, cellulose pulp, glue and pigment on canvas and then letting it rest, semi-exposed to the elements. The Palazzo, having served as Sodi’s temporary studio, now plays the role of exhibition space for Sodi’s show What Goes Around Comes Around, curated by Daniela Ferretti...
VISUAL ART
CBS News

Auctioning pieces of American history

Rare books and papers detailing the exploration of the New World and the founding of the United States, from the collection of book dealer William Reese, will be auctioned beginning next month at Christie's in New York City. The lots include Paul Revere's engraving of the 1770 Boston Massacre; and the first New England broadside of the Declaration of Independence. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at some priceless history up for sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

"Black excellence" shows like Bel-Air, The Kings of Napa and Our Kind of People feel out of step with their audience

"These three shows differ in plot, tone, and production value, yet they’re all fluent in the language of 'Black excellence,' or the long-held belief among African Americans that they must work twice as hard for half as much as white people receive," says Tanisha C. Ford, adding: "These shows are obsessed with cash and glamour, reminding viewers in nearly every scene that African Americans, too, have generational wealth and sophisticated taste. For some Black viewers—the presumed core audience for these series—the glitzy theatrics provide welcome escapism from a world rife with anti-Black violence. But these shows also feel out of step with the cultural zeitgeist and with an audience that has been showing signs of Black-excellence fatigue for some time. Since 2020, aversion has grown in particular toward the ideology that links exorbitant wealth and conspicuous consumption to social progress for African Americans. This thought pattern mandates that African Americans work twice as hard to get … things: mansions, designer clothes, private jets to private islands. Many Black capitalists have long argued that buying power and entrepreneurship are the path to racial and economic justice. But the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its concomitant economic effects for Black communities, as well as the nationwide protests after the police killing of George Floyd, led to public disavowals of 'excellence' and free enterprise reaching a fever pitch."
NAPA, CA
ARTnews

New York Hispanic Society Acquires Ten New Works, Including Goya Portrait and Orozco Drawings

Click here to read the full article. The New York Hispanic Society announced Thursday that they have acquired ten new works, including an allegorical portrait of the painter Francisco Goya by Eugenio Lucas Velazquez. These new works join the New York Hispanic Society’s already impressive collection of 750,000 artworks, rare books, and decorative arts from Spain, Portugal, and Latin America. Founded in 1904 by Archer M.Huntington, the NYHS has a particularly impressive collection of Spanish Old Masters, including works by El Greco, Velázquez, Goya, Campeche, among others. Included in the collection is a rare sample of polychrome statues by Pedro de...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Artist Precious Okoyomon Brings Lush Flora and Live Butterflies to Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. In the Arsenale portion of Cecilia Alemani’s main exhibition of the Venice Biennale, titled “The Milk of Dreams,” the best is quite literally saved for last. Just before the exit, Alemani has given Precious Okoyomon an entire sizable room all to themselves—something that few other participants in the main show can say. In the installation, titled To See the Earth Before the End of the World (2022), the artist has arrayed an environment in which mysterious figures loom. Kudzu and sugar cane planted in soil appear all over. Live butterflies mingle with the plants...
VISUAL ART
Digital Trends

How Grid Studio transforms forgotten tech into works of art

Grid Studio specializes in transforming old tech into art. It’s the type of company you see in Instagram ads when a major holiday is approaching — and I mean that in the best way possible, along the lines of minimalist movie posters and sheet metal artwork. But the final product goes far beyond being another frame you can hang on your wall.
DESIGN

