NYC Mayor’s Office Seeks Comms. Director

Click here to read the full article. Crown Media Family Networks has upped Hallmark veteran Sabrina Wiewel to chief operating officer. She’ll assume responsibility for Crown Media’s corporate strategy and business development, and will lead the company’s non-cable business units, including SVOD, international, publishing, home entertainment, and licensing. Wiewel will also oversee the teams responsible for the company’s technology and ops areas. She will report to President & CEO Wonya Lucas. “Sabrina is an exceptionally talented operational and results-driven executive. I am thrilled she is joining my team at Crown Media,” Lucas said in a statement. “Her extensive strategic business and customer...

