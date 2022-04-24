ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A thousand-mile hike for wildlife habitat

By By Debbie Herrera
 3 days ago
Luke Bennett, left, arrives in Clayton on his hike across North Carolina. With him are Chad Chandler, center, and Monty Moree, who decided to join Bennett for a couple of miles.
Luke Bennett, second from left, pauses for a photo in Clayton with, from left, Chad Chandler, Julie Brown and Monty Moree.

CLAYTON — Luke Bennett’s 1,175-mile hike across North Carolina brought him through Clayton earlier this month.

“I started at Jockey’s Ridge; my dad dropped me off there,” said Bennett, 23, who began his trek on March 23.

Jockey’s Ridge is North Carolina tallest sand dune, and Bennett likened the experience to being “transported to the Sahara Desert or into the setting of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ ”

Bennett, who has also completed the Appalachian Trail, recently graduated from Appalachian State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

“I wanted to have one last adventure before getting a job,” he said of his decision to hike North Carolina’s Mountaint-to-Sea Trail.

But Bennett also wanted to make a difference, so he’s using the trek to raise money for the N.C. Wildlife Federation and its efforts to protect and restore the state’s wildlife habitat. As of week eight, he had raised $10,000.

Bennett, who averages about 25 miles a day, packs lightly to ease his burden. “I have one pair of shorts, three shirts, which is probably way too much,” he said. “I usually have one outfit that I will wear and another clean outfit I will wear when I get somewhere and shower.”

Along the way, Bennett takes in the state’s natural beauty and meets some of its residents, who have been generous with offers of shelter, food and showers.

Two nights before stopping in Clayton, Bennett was in Roseboro in Sampson County. “The Beaver Dam Fire Department chased me down almost,” he recalled. “And they said, ‘You’re comnig with us. We are going to feed you. You can take a shower.’ ”

Other support has come from Trail Angels, volunteers who provide lodging, showers, meals, laundry and shuttles to people hiking to the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.

Bennett hopes to complete his trek by mid-May and perhaps return to Johnston County. “If I have time, I want to finish and circle back around, put a kayak in Smithfield and paddle down to New Bern,” he said. “I would absolutely love to do that.”

Johnstonians can follow Bennett’s journey, “Hiking for Habitat,” and help him raise money by going to https://ncwf.org/.

“I do enjoy being in this state and seeing what it has to offer,” said Bennett, who knows that he might end up in another state for work. “I wanted to make sure if I was going to go somewhere else that I didn’t miss anything. Also, with the Wildlife Federation, I wanted to give back. I didn’t want to feel like I was just taking.”

