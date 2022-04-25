Electrical Safety Tips

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. However, there are some simple steps that everyone can take to help prevent a kitchen fire. First, always stay in the kitchen when you are cooking, and keep an eye on what you're cooking. Second, it's important to keep your kitchen clean, as clutter can easily catch fire. Third, be sure to use oven mitts or gloves when handling hot pots and pans. Finally, if a fire does start, don't try to put it out yourself. Instead, quickly turn off the heat source and call 911. By following these simple tips, you can help keep your kitchen safe from fire hazards.

4 DAYS AGO