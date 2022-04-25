Expand the Forest Program

Huntington Beach Adventure Playground Opening Day June 22, 2022. This unique outdoor playground is an old school place for kids to get outdoors, get dirty and to just be kids! It is only open for a limited time in the summer and is always a hit! What can you experience? Rafting, fort building, a mud slide and most importantly, a total disconnect from electronics! Adventure Playground is a wonderful play experience for children 5-12 years old. Here's everything you need to know before you go if you have never been.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO