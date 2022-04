TAUNTON— Taunton baseball has been a well-oiled machine all season so far and were certainly firing on all cylinders Tuesday as they took down the Hockomock League's other Tigers from Oliver Ames 12-1 in five innings of action to improve to 9-0 on the season. "(It was a) well played game in all aspects: base running, hitting, defense pitching, you name it, we did a really good job of putting pressure on them, executing and Ryan did...

TAUNTON, MA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO