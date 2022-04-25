ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers discover drug-resistant environmental mold is capable of infecting people

Science Daily
 2 days ago

A new study led by Imperial College London finds that drug-resistant mould is spreading from the environment and infecting susceptible people's lungs. The researchers found six cases of people infected with a drug-resistant form of a fungi called Aspergillus fumigatus that could be traced back to spores in the environment. Their...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Microbiology#Medical Research#Respiratory Infections#Organ Transplants#Infectious Diseases#Imperial College London#Aspergillosis
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Babies Who Acquire Autism Identified With Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure

A study conducted by UNC-Chapel Hill's Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett, PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, is the first to indicate amygdala enlargement in the first year of life. Before kids display most of the behavioral characteristics that ultimately lead to a diagnosis of autism, newborns with fragile X condition have a distinct neural maturation trajectory, this proliferation might have been distinctive to autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19’s Severe Impacts on the Brain – Even in People That Did Not Experience Serious Respiratory Symptoms

COVID-19 patients commonly report having headaches, confusion, and other neurological symptoms, but doctors don’t fully understand how the disease targets the brain during infection. Now, researchers at Tulane University have shown in detail how COVID-19 affects the central nervous system, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Link between Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis is a crucial discovery for people living with MS

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world, with 250 out of every 100,000 people affected. MS is an autoimmune disease in which elements of the immune system that are designed to protect us — white blood cells and antibodies — instead begin to damage the brain and spinal cord. This causes acute attacks — also known as relapses — of neurologic dysfunction such as visual loss, trouble walking or urinary and sexual dysfunction. Environmental trigger But what causes MS? The answer is complex. MS is caused by a combination of factors including genetic susceptibility to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated people increase risk of SARS-CoV-2 for vaccinated people even when vaccination rates are high

Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of the vaccinated even when SARS-CoV-2 vaccination rates are high, according to a new modeling study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Many opponents of vaccine mandates have framed vaccine adoption as a matter of individual choice," writes Dr. David Fisman, Dalla Lana School...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

COVID-19 and severe mental illness in Israel: testing, infection, hospitalization, mortality and vaccination rates in a countrywide study

Previous studies on psychiatric patients infected with COVID-19 have reported a more severe course of disease and higher rates of mortality compared with the general population. This cohort study linked Israeli national databases including all individuals ever hospitalized for a psychiatric disorder (cases), and COVID-19 testing, infection, hospitalization, mortality, and vaccinations, between March 1st 2020 and March 31st 2021. Cases were 125,273 individuals aged 18 and above ever hospitalized in a psychiatric facility (ICD-10 F10-F69 or F90-F99), compared to the total population, n"‰="‰6,143,802. Compared with the total population, cases were less likely to be tested for COVID-19, 51.2% (95% CI: 50.8"“51.7) vs 62.3% (95% CI 62.2"“62.4) and had lower rates of confirmed COVID infection, 5.9% (95% CI: 5.8"“6.1) vs 8.9% (95% CI: 8.9"“8.9). Among those infected, risks for COVID-19 hospitalization, COVID-19 attributed mortality and all-cause mortality were higher for cases than the total population, adjusted odds ratios were 2.10; (95% CI: 1.96"“2.25), 1.76; (95% CI: 1.54"“2.01) and 2.02; (95% CI: 1.80"“2.28), respectively. These risks were even higher for cases with non-affective psychotic disorders and bipolar disorder. Age adjusted rates of vaccination were lower in cases, 60.4% (95% CI: 59.9"“60.8) vs 74.9% (95% CI: 74.8"“75.0) in the total population, and particularly low for cases with non-affective psychotic disorders, 56.9% (95% CI: 56.3"“57.6). This study highlights the need to increase testing for COVID-19 in individuals ever hospitalized for a psychiatric disorder, closely monitor those found positive, and to reach out to encourage vaccination.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Promising biologic drug for treating chronic lung disease

NUS scientists have discovered a novel property of a protein found in human lungs that could lead to the development of biologic drugs to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a debilitating, progressive lung disease that is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The research was led by...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Mysterious cases of hepatitis are 'very rare' and not something to worry about, leading scientists say after CDC issues alert over outbreak in Alabama

Experts are saying that it is too early for Americans to start worrying about hepatitis, even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning Thursday over nine cases detected in young Alabama children. The cases of the inflammatory liver condition were all in children under the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Asthma drug can block crucial SARS-CoV-2 protein

A drug used to treat asthma and allergies can bind to and block a crucial protein produced by the virus SARS-CoV-2, and reduce viral replication in human immune cells, according to a new study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy