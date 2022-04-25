Researchers discover drug-resistant environmental mold is capable of infecting people

Previous studies on psychiatric patients infected with COVID-19 have reported a more severe course of disease and higher rates of mortality compared with the general population. This cohort study linked Israeli national databases including all individuals ever hospitalized for a psychiatric disorder (cases), and COVID-19 testing, infection, hospitalization, mortality, and vaccinations, between March 1st 2020 and March 31st 2021. Cases were 125,273 individuals aged 18 and above ever hospitalized in a psychiatric facility (ICD-10 F10-F69 or F90-F99), compared to the total population, n"‰="‰6,143,802. Compared with the total population, cases were less likely to be tested for COVID-19, 51.2% (95% CI: 50.8"“51.7) vs 62.3% (95% CI 62.2"“62.4) and had lower rates of confirmed COVID infection, 5.9% (95% CI: 5.8"“6.1) vs 8.9% (95% CI: 8.9"“8.9). Among those infected, risks for COVID-19 hospitalization, COVID-19 attributed mortality and all-cause mortality were higher for cases than the total population, adjusted odds ratios were 2.10; (95% CI: 1.96"“2.25), 1.76; (95% CI: 1.54"“2.01) and 2.02; (95% CI: 1.80"“2.28), respectively. These risks were even higher for cases with non-affective psychotic disorders and bipolar disorder. Age adjusted rates of vaccination were lower in cases, 60.4% (95% CI: 59.9"“60.8) vs 74.9% (95% CI: 74.8"“75.0) in the total population, and particularly low for cases with non-affective psychotic disorders, 56.9% (95% CI: 56.3"“57.6). This study highlights the need to increase testing for COVID-19 in individuals ever hospitalized for a psychiatric disorder, closely monitor those found positive, and to reach out to encourage vaccination.

