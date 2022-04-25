ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Using AI to detect cancer from patient data securely

Science Daily
 2 days ago

A new way of using artificial intelligence to predict cancer from patient data without putting personal information at risk has been developed. Swarm learning can be used to help computers predict cancer in medical images of patient tissue samples, without releasing the data from hospitals. FULL STORY. A new...

www.sciencedaily.com

Phys.org

Nanocapsule carrying a CRISPR-Cas9 editing tool used for noninvasive brain delivery and tumor cell targeting

An international team of researchers has developed a nanocapsule that is capable of crossing the blood brain barrier (BBB) to carry the CRISPR-Cas9 editing tool to treat a brain tumor. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how they created their capsule and how well it worked when tested in mice with a glioblastoma.
Science Daily

AI may detect earliest signs of pancreatic cancer

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool can accurately predicted who would develop pancreatic cancer based on what their CT scan images looked like years prior to being diagnosed with the disease. The findings may help prevent death through early detection of one of the most challenging cancers to treat. FULL STORY.
Engadget

Massive DNA study of human cancers offers new clues about their causes

A team of UK scientists has analyzed the complete genetic makeup of 12,000 tumors from NHS patients and discovered 58 new mutations that provide clues about their potential causes. The team, composed of scientists from Cambridge University Hospitals and the University of Cambridge, used data from the 100,000 Genomes Project. That's a British initiative to sequence the whole genomes of patients with cancers and rare diseases.
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
Richard Scott

Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
MedicalXpress

New imaging method helps to provide new, more personalized cancer treatments

As cancer therapy has advanced, the complexity of oncology has become apparent. There are many moving parts in a cell that can malfunction leading to a cancerous path, one example being epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR)—a group of proteins that control cell growth. It includes HER1 (EGFR), HER2, HER3 and HER4.
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
Science Daily

Palmitoylation, a new target for anti-cancer drugs

Peripheral membrane proteins have the particularity of temporarily binding to cell membranes, a necessary step for them to be able to fulfil their biological function. To do this, certain enzymes that catalyse their lipid modification come into action. This process is called "palmitoylation." Some of these proteins can mutate and become oncogenic, such as the RAS proteins, which are responsible for about one third of cancers. In order to understand how palmitoylation works and to use it for therapeutic purposes, scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, developed a novel tool to visualize this process in living cells. They have shown that, contrary to what was thought, palmitoylation is possible not only in the Golgi apparatus, the usual site for protein processing and delivery, but also at the very site where the protein must act, e.g. the plasma membrane. This discovery, to be read in the journal Nature Communications, paves the way to innovative drug discovery strategies to target very precisely the membrane binding -- and therefore activity -- of oncogenic proteins.
Science Daily

Wireless device to provide new options for colorectal cancer treatment

A team is developing an intracavity device that will allow doctors to eliminate leftover cancer cells during surgery, reducing the need for additional treatments such as chemotherapy. FULL STORY. For those diagnosed with colorectal cancer, surgery has been the only option that offers a solution. Unfortunately, surgery is frequently complicated...
Interesting Engineering

A new regenerative drug from MIT scientists can reverse hearing loss

These images show cellular regeneration, in pink, in a preclinical model of sensorineural hearing loss. The control is on the left and the right has been treated. MIT. Hearing loss is a common problem that is becoming more prevalent day by day. It is even estimated that over 700 million people – or 10 percent of the population – will suffer from hearing loss, according to WHO.
Nature.com

Genomic and TCR profiling data reveal the distinct molecular traits in epithelial ovarian cancer histotypes

Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is classified into five major histotypes: high-grade serous (HGSOC), low-grade serous (LGSOC), clear cell (CCOC), endometrioid (ENOC), and mucinous (MOC). However, the landscape of molecular and immunological alterations in these histotypes, especially LGSOC, CCOC, ENOC, and MOC, is largely uncharacterized. We collected 101 treatment-naive EOC patients. The resected tumor tissues and paired preoperative peripheral blood samples were collected and subjected to target sequencing of 1021 cancer-associated genes and T cell repertoire sequencing. Distinct characteristics of mutations were identified among the five histotypes. Furthermore, tumor mutation burden (TMB) was found to be higher in CCOC and ENOC, but lower in LGSOC and HGSOC. Alterations associated with DNA damage repair (DDR) pathways and homologous recombination deficiencies (HRD) were prevalent in five histotypes. CCOC demonstrated increased level of T cell clonality compared with HSGOC. Interestingly, the proportion of the 100 most common T cell clones was associated with TMB and tumor neoantigen burden in CCOC, highlighting more sensitive anti-tumor responses in this histotype, which was also evidenced by the enhanced convergent recombination of T cell clones. These findings shed light on the molecular traits of genomic alteration and T cell repertoire in the five major EOC histotypes and may help optimize clinical management of EOC with different histotypes.
The Conversation U.S.

Discovering new drugs is a long and expensive process – chemical compounds that dupe screening tools make it even harder

Modern drug discovery is an expensive and complicated process. Hundreds of scientists and at least a decade are often required to produce a single medicine. One of the most critical steps in this process is the first one – identifying new chemical compounds that could be developed into new medicines. Researchers rely heavily on bioassays to identify potential drug candidates. These tests measure a compound’s ability to act on a biological target of interest. Candidates that show up as a “hit” by interacting with a target of interest (such as fitting into a binding site on the target) move on to...
Nature.com

A novel liver cancer diagnosis method based on patient similarity network and DenseGCN

Liver cancer is the main malignancy in terms of mortality rate, accurate diagnosis can help the treatment outcome of liver cancer. Patient similarity network is an important information which helps in cancer diagnosis. However, recent works rarely take patient similarity into consideration. To address this issue, we constructed patient similarity network using three liver cancer omics data, and proposed a novel liver cancer diagnosis method consisted of similarity network fusion, denoising autoencoder and dense graph convolutional neural network to capitalize on patient similarity network and multi omics data. We compared our proposed method with other state-of-the-art methods and machine learning methods on TCGA-LIHC dataset to evaluate its performance. The results confirmed that our proposed method surpasses these comparison methods in terms of all the metrics. Especially, our proposed method has attained an accuracy up to 0.9857.
