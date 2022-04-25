ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Automated nutrition app can help people follow healthier diet

Science Daily
 2 days ago

People could benefit from fully automated personal nutritional advice, as a new research paper shows that an app improved healthy diet in clinical trials. People could benefit from fully automated personal nutritional advice, as a new research paper shows that an app improved healthy diet in clinical trials. A...

www.sciencedaily.com

shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
Real Simple

Eating 2 Servings of Avocado a Week Can Dramatically Decrease Your Risk for Heart Disease, New Study Finds

If you're a regular avocado eater, keep up the excellent work. A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association confirmed that consuming avocados—a fruit high in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and healthy, monounsaturated fats—is indeed linked to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and coronary heart disease in both men and women.
NUTRITION
cookfortoday

Measuring carbohydrates with type 2 diabetes.

Carbohydrate foods affect blood sugar levels faster than proteins and fats. Unfortunately, the portion sizes that we choose to eat usually are not the correct measurements and are often more than what we need to fuel our bodies.
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: This Is The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss

Losing weight healthily is all about eating the right foods when you are hungry, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, what you eat and when you eat matters, as health experts often swear by meal planning and preparing food ahead of time to help structure your day. If you find yourself hungry after dinner and before bed and are worried about potential weight gain hindering your weight loss efforts, read on for snacking advice from dietitians. We checked in with registered dietitians: Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN at Dietitians Delivered PLLC, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, of Health Canal and Katie Tomaschko, MS, RDN of Sporting Smiles for a tasty (and super healthy!) suggestion.
DIETS
shefinds

This Is What Actually Happens To Your Body When You Aren’t Eating Enough Protein, According To Dietitians

If you’ve ever done any research on healthy weight loss you’ll likely have found that protein is one of the vital nutrients you must eat regularly in order to feel properly fueled and promote healthy muscle growth and an effective metabolism. While protein is just one of three nutrients that your body needs (the other two being carbs and fats) it is undeniably important for achieving healthy and sustainable weight loss due to its ability to keep you full for longer and reduce the need for snacking, making it easier to maintain the necessary calorie deficit.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The One Herb You Should Put On Literally Anything For A Faster Metabolism

The best ways to support a swift and healthy metabolism include eating a well-balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, there are many foods that can help promote smoother digestion and can aid greatly in your weight loss journey. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and health experts to learn more about one versatile herb that can be put on or in practically anything and that is often linked to healthy digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Daniel Boyer, M.D. health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Lahana Vigliano, MS, CCN, certified clinical nutritionist and CEO of Nuvitru.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
marthastewart.com

Good News—Science Says That Eating Chocolate Really Does Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease

There are a handful of ways to reduce your risk of heart disease, including maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly—but what about having a sweet tooth? While it doesn't sound likely, a new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that cocoa extract supplements may lower the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Can you take probiotics to lose weight?

Can you take probiotics to lose weight? They have plenty of benefits, from keeping your digestive system healthy to improving your mood, but is weight loss one of them?. Defined by the World Health Organization as “live microorganisms which, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host,” probiotics live in your colon and other parts of the body, and are most likely to be found in fermented foods or supplements.
WEIGHT LOSS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS

