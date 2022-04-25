Child tax credit 2022 schedule – $3,600 direct payments can STILL be claimed by Americans – see if you can get cash

NEW Jersey residents who missed the tax deadline last week may still file late returns to get the $3,600 child tax credit.

Eligible residents who owe no tax payments can file late returns with no penalties and claim refunds up to three years after Tax Day, according to New Jersey Citizen Action.

The credits are $3,000 or $3,600 per child, depending on their age.

There are 138,000 families in New Jersey eligible for federal child tax credits who have not received them as of last fall, according to the United Way of Northern New Jersey.

The unclaimed credits amount to over $415million statewide.

Read our child tax credit live blog for the very latest news and updates…

Could tax extensions delay returns, continued

Extending your filing date does not postpone the payment of any taxes you may owe.

To avoid late fines, the IRS recommends that you estimate and pay at least 90 percent of your tax amount by the deadline.

Otherwise, you’ll have accumulated interest on your debt, which you’ll have to pay on top of your income taxes at some point.

Could tax extensions delay returns?

The IRS has issued more than 45million tax refunds to those who have filed their 2021 tax returns so far this year, CNET reported.

If you can’t file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, it’s acceptable, but you might be delaying thousands of dollars that are owed to you.

When you submit your tax return this year, you may be eligible for a larger refund than you think, according to CNET.

You may get back the remainder of your increased child tax credit, reimbursement for child care expenditures, and extra stimulus money.

Remember that requesting an extension does not give you more time to submit your return; it just provides you more time to pay any taxes you owe.

Who can file late without penalty?

The following categories are automatically eligible for additional time to file and pay taxes without penalty, according to Fox59:

Military personnel who have served or are currently serving in a conflict zone

Support soldiers in war zones or a contingency operation to assist the Armed Forces Taxpayers from outside the US

Some catastrophe survivors

What is the penalty for late filing?

For each month that the tax isn’t paid, the late-payment penalty is 0.5 percent of the outstanding total, according to the IRS.

Ten days after the IRS sends a final notice of intent to levy or take the property, the rate rises to 1 percent.

For each month, or portion of a month, in which an IRS installment arrangement is in force, the penalty is just 0.25 percent.

In all, the penalty may be up to 25 percent of the underpaid tax.

When are taxes due after extension?

The extension allows six more months to file your taxes.

Those who filed for an extension have until October 17 to submit their 2021 returns.

Is there a form to file for an extension?

To file for an extension, filers were responsible for filling out Form 4868.

Was there a tax extension deadline?

The deadline to file for a tax extension was April 18.

What is the purpose of a tax extension?

An extension offers you extra time to assemble your documents and submit your taxes later, but not to pay your taxes, according to NBC New York.

If you believe or know you owe money, figure out how much you owe and pay that amount when you complete Form 4868.

You don’t have to pay if you know you’ll be getting a refund when you file an extension.

The earlier you file your return, though, the sooner you’ll get your refund.

Indiana man stole CTC money

A local news outlet reported that a man from Mitchell, Indiana, allegedly stole more than $600 of a woman’s child tax credit money in November 2021.

The incident was captured on video surveillance, and the man, identified as 33-year-old Michael Jarvis, was arrested on theft charges.

IRS warns about tax returns being rejected

The IRS has issued a warning about tax returns possibly being rejected.

Electronic returns missing one form will be automatically rejected for certain taxpayers, the agency said in a news release on Tuesday, March 22.

For those who need to reconcile advance payments of the Premium Tax Credit, Form 8962 must be filed with your return.

The Premium Tax Credit, or PTC, helps individuals and families pay for their health insurance premiums, and the form does not involve the child tax credit payments that are also a part of taxes for many Americans.

Cashback deals

Just by doing weekly shopping – you can get rewarded.

And depending on how often you use cash back and how much you spend, it’s fair to say that you can earn hundreds of dollars each year, which may be a great help to families feeling the loss of the expanded child tax credit.

For example, major cashback site Ibotta claims its average user earns $150 each year from online purchases and groceries.

And TopCashback claims it gives its average member $345 in cashback.

What is the CTC income cap?

Single parents or parents who file their taxes as single qualified for the full checks if they make $75,000 or less.

If you make more than $75,000, the monthly check was reduced by $50 for every $1,000 over the cap and eventually phases out completely.

Monthly stimulus checks proposed for families

Utah senator Mitt Romney has put forward the Family Security Act that would be similar to the Child Tax Credit.

Eligible families with children up to five years old would receive $350 a month, and $250 for children six to 17-years old.

By comparison, the Child Tax Credit gave families $300 a month for children under six, and $250 for children between six and 17.

The bill has yet to be formally proposed but could end up being bipartisan, with it being negotiated by both sides of Congress.

When can I get the other half of CTC benefits?

If you received child tax credit payments on a monthly basis in 2021, the IRS will not tax that money when you submit your tax return the following year.

The payments were an advance on the child tax credit you’ll claim on your 2021 return and are not considered taxable income. However, the monthly payments may have an impact on the tax bill or refund this year.

They’ll be deducted from the credit amount you’re permitted to claim on your 2021 return since they’re child tax credit advance payments.

As a result, your child tax credit in 2021 will be reduced, resulting in either a greater tax bill or a lower tax refund.

To claim, IRS encourages online services

On the IRS website, individuals can use their online account to securely access the most up-to-date information about their federal tax account, including information on their CTC, and to view information from their most recently filed tax return.

From there, according to IRS, users can:

View the amounts of the Economic Impact Payments received

Access Child Tax Credit Update portal

View data from most recent tax returns and access additional records

View 5 years of payment history and any pending or scheduled payments

Permanent CTC expansion recommended by experts

A group of economists previously argued that Child Tax Credits worth up to $3,600 should be made permanent.

In a letter signed by 448 experts to Congressional leaders, they said a permanent boost to the 2021 child tax credits would “dramatically reduce childhood poverty.”

It cited a study released by the National Academy of Sciences that found that a permanent program would cost 16 cents for every $1 in new economic benefits.

California extended tax deadline

Due to a service outage with Web Pay, the California Franchise Tax Board has extended the deadline for submitting tax payments to Tuesday, April 19 at midnight.

Jason Schnieder, a certified public accountant from Palm Desert said, according to NBC Palm Springs: “For a period of time yesterday, the California Franchise tax board was not able to process payments, so they gave a 24-hour extension to file.

“The extension only applies to payments, and all IRS deadlines for payments and extensions were still on April 18.”

A cause for the outage was not revealed.

Stats on CTC

Most Americans used their enhanced Child Tax Credit to buy food, clothes, and lodging, according to the Household Pulse Survey reported by GoBankingRates.com.