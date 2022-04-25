Local firefighters rescue child caught in playground equipment

A blaze ripped through a Fleetwood home shortly after the residents left for work Wednesday morning, trapping several family pets, including a dog that leaped out of a second-floor window as neighbors encouraged him by name. A neighbor first reported the fire shortly before 8 a.m. at 6 W. Jackson...
A two-bay workshop/garage in Longswamp Township was destroyed by flames and with it went antique Harley Davidson motorcycles were damaged along with four other vehicles, state police said Wednesday. Crews responded to the 300 block of Clover Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for flames and smoke visible for a...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after emergency responders on rescue boats pulled them from the Swatara Creek in Jonestown on Sunday, state police in Lebanon County said Monday. Emergency crews were dispatched at 5:23 p.m. to a portion of the creek just north of Jonestown...
CANTON – City fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that left some Broad Avenue NW residents seeking somewhere else to sleep Wednesday night.
Capt. Thomas Todd said the fire began around 7:30 p.m. at a three-unit apartment building at 115 Broad Ave. NW. He estimated the blaze caused roughly $10,000 in damage to the building and roughly $1,000 in damage to the building’s contents, primarily in an upstairs apartment.
The quick answer is no, the fire department cannot condemn a house. However, the fire marshall has the power to and the department can recommend to the city that the house be condemned if it feels that the structure poses a safety hazard. The decision to actually condemn the property is up to the city, and is typically only done in cases where the structural integrity of the house has been severely compromised. For example, if a house has been damaged by a fire or severe weather, it may be condemned in order to prevent further harm to people or property. In some cases, a home may also be condemned if it is found to have significant code violations that make it uninhabitable. So while the fire department cannot technically condemn a house, it can play an important role in recommending that action be taken.
POTTSTOWN — On his 15th birthday, Pottstown High School freshman Dayontae Hoskins was taken to Pottstown Hospital in an ambulance after being involved in a fight in the hall. But despite the fact that he was bleeding from the mouth and nose, and had been knocked unconscious, no one...
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol reported one woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday night. FHP says the crash happened around 10 p.m. last night on State Road 85 in Crestview. The Sedan the woman was driving was heading northbound on SR 85 approaching Shoal River bridge. During which she lost […]
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators said a man shot at and injured two people during an attempted car break-in outside of a Pine Hills home early Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Silver Star and Pine Hills roads around 2 a.m.
