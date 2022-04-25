ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Linda May Jackson Sweeney, 71

 2 days ago

Linda May Jackson Sweeney, 71 years of age, unexpectedly passed away on January 27, 2022 at Beth Israel Hospital. Linda was born June 16, 1950 to the late Frank and Margaret (Bumpus) Jackson. She was the oldest of three children. Linda is survived by her husband Edward Sweeney; her...

