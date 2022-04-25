ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Davis Health launches program to achieve equity in transplantation

Cover picture for the articleUC Davis Health launched the Pluralist Program, an initiative designed to increase organ donations among underrepresented groups, at a streamed event in April. Funded by CareDx, Donate A Life and the National Kidney Foundation, the Pluralist Program stands for “patient-centered precision digital health education.” The program...

