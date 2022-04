Here’s the brief: to create a doll that “inspires the limitless potential in every girl and reminds them they can be anything”. It’s a big ask.Girls know all too well that gender inequality is alive and kicking. How do you begin to symbolise aspiration for young women when the social landscape is so bleak? There’s the threat to girls’ public safety, in the form of continual street harassment and the normalisation of sexual abuse.There’s the scrutinisation and stigmatisation of girls’ bodies on social media and beyond. And that’s before we even get to the gender pay gap and the glass...

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO