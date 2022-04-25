ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Robert Henry Finch, federal retiree

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Henry Finch left us and passed into the arms of his eternal father Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 1 a.m. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Bob was the son of Robert Finch and Louise Hibbs Finch, grandson of Robert H. Finch and Sarah Moon Finch, and Emil and Nora...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Mabel Townsend Bender, post office retiree

Mabel Townsend Bender, 96, of Dagsboro, passed away at her home Saturday, April 23, 2022, with her family and friends by her side. Mabel was born April 26, 1925, in Ocean View, to the late Joshua and Ollie (Banks) Rickards. Mabel retired after 25 years from the U.S. Postal Service, as the postmistress of the Clarksville post office. She was a lifetime member of the Millville Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, a longtime member and board member of the Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro and a member of the La Rosso Capello Red Hat Society. Mabel attended Saint George’s United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group.
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Lois Smith Marley, native Washingtonian

Lois Smith Marley, 93, formerly of Olney, Md., and a 32-year resident of Shipcarpenter Square in Lewes passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Lois was born July 14, 1928. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward T. Marley; loving mother of Patricia Cunningham (Bruce), Gwenn Marley, Rosena Marley (Craig Schneier), Edward G. Marley (Eric Snyder) and Adele Marley (Scott Brown); daughter of the late Kathleen and Milford Smith; sister of M. Wayne Smith, the late Ellen Strickland and Kathleen Lucey. Mrs. Marley is also survived by six grandchildren, Marley Schneier, Annabelle Cunningham, Cogan Rooney (Michael), Cooper D’Anton, Scarlett Cunningham and Liberty D’Anton.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Henry Eschel Edgerton Jr., enjoyed singing

Henry Eschel "Hank" Edgerton Jr., 80, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Henry was born Dec. 6, 1941. Beloved son of the late Henry Eschel Edgerton and Dorothy Mae (née Coleburn) Rae; beloved brother of Frank F. Edgerton, Stanley J. Rae and Barbara A. Donnelly. He was predeceased by two sisters, Ann U. Edgerton and Pamela E. Cooke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving partner Theodore "Ted" R. Zapalowicz.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Ellen Mae Schaeffer, National Security Agency retiree

Ellen “Ellie” Mae Schaeffer died Monday, April 25, 2022, at age 102. She was born Feb. 25, 1920, to Edward and Ida (Bates) Hulme, on the dining room table at her home in White Plains, N.Y. She graduated from White Plains High school in 1937 and later attended Georgetown University.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Patrick Lee Street, loved the outdoors

Patrick Lee Street, 51, of Millsboro, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 21, 2022. Patrick was born April 21, 1971, the son of Roy C. Street and Shirley B. Johnson Street, who survives him. He was preceded in death Aug. 30, 2011, by his wife Victoria Ann Byrd-Street. Patrick, in his...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Howard W. Allen, devoted father, grandfather

Howard W. “Peck” Allen, 83, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie and son Jeffrey, all of Bridgeville. Many referred to Howard as “Peck”, a life-lasting nickname after his father who passed away when he was 18. Howard worked at DuPont for 22 years, and a second job in farming. In 1979, he left DuPont to start Clear Brook Farm’s Inc. During his lifetime the farm grew from 56 acres to over 1,800 acres.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Ruth Marie Mustad, loved by many

Ruth Marie Mustad (née Stjernstedt), 103, of Lewes, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born March 14, 1919, in Fredrikstad, Norway, daughter of the late Hartor and Josefine Stjernstedt, a year after the end of World War I. One of seven siblings, she...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Michele B. Cooper, loved the outdoors

Michele B. Cooper, 48, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 13, 1973, in Wilmington, daughter of Benjamin and Sandy (Swain) Berk. Michele worked at Mountaire Farms as an administrative assistant for many years. She had many interests and hobbies. Michele...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Leonia Rebecca Robinson, Lewes icon

Leonia Rebecca Robinson began her earthly life June 19, 1942, in Lewes. On Saturday, April 16, 2022, while under Delaware Hospice care, after a very long illness, Leonia was called home to meet our Heavenly Father. Leonia was the daughter of the late Cora Robinson Washington and Collins Washington. Leonia...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Michael S. Sommer, retired Beebe physician

Dr. Michael S. Sommer, 87, former NFL player, physician, Ironman, husband, and father passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla. He is the son of Lazlo and Monta Sommer (both deceased) and brother of the Hon. Peter Sommer, former Ambassador to Malta (deceased). Mike Sommer was a devoted...
DUNEDIN, FL
Cape Gazette

Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance benefit seeks donors, sponsors

Pours 4 Parker B, a wine-tasting fundraiser and raffle benefiting the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Alliance, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 21, at Bin 66, 20729 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. “Our son Parker was diagnosed with tuberous sclerosis complex in utero, and ever since his diagnosis...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Walter Lee Warrington, Korean War veteran

Walter Lee Warrington, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born July 2, 1936, to William B. Warrington Sr. and Gladys E. Warrington (Murray). “Walt Lee” grew up in Clarksville and attended Lord Baltimore High School. He was a merchant seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard (1954) until he enlisted his service in the U.S. Navy from 1954–58. On Oct. 5, 1956, Walt married Cloie C. Blevins. He began a truck driving career with Herin, McLean Trucking (14 years), and then with CF Motorfreight (10 years) at Teamsters Local 667 in Memphis, Tenn. As a CF One Million Miler, he achieved one million miles of accident-free driving. He retired after 23 ¾ years. Walt was a lifelong contributor to many charities. He was especially passionate about Shriners Hospitals for Children. He enjoyed driving the miniature cars in parades. Walt was a Korean War veteran and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 17, Lewes. He belonged to the M.W. Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee Park Avenue Lodge No. 362 as a 50-year member as he accepted the ancient Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and achieved the title of Master Mason of the 32nd degree. He was a member of the Al Chymia Shriners in 1969 in Memphis, Tenn.
CLARKSVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Warrior Beach Week to honor veterans and families Sept. 2-11

Operation SEAs the Day is planning its Warrior Beach Week for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2 to 11. Warrior Beach Week provides post-9/11 wounded military veterans and their families a week of rest and relaxation in the Bethany Beach area to enjoy the sun, sand and recognition. Since 2013, with...
BETHANY BEACH, DE

Community Policy