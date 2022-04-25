LBPHD Hosting Live Zoom Dicussion about COVID-19 Vaccines

Millions of nurses all over the U.S. are being stretched to their breaking points as they’re asked to take on more patients. The ongoing nursing shortage isn’t getting any better as healthcare workers increasingly suffer from burnout and fatigue. But some providers are getting help from an unlikely source. Robots are starting to fill in the gaps when there aren’t enough nurses to go around, and some providers say they are thankful for the help.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO