Emma Hernan Claims Ben Affleck Hit On Her Using A Dating App

By Angie G
 3 days ago
The Season 5 premiere of Selling Sunset is here at last. Am I the only one excited? Season 4 of the show was…fine. But I think this season is what we have all been waiting for. It’s time to watch Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim do their thing. And the real fireworks between Heather El Moussa and Christine Quinn were just getting started! (At least I hope).

During Season four of Selling Sunset fans were treated to meeting some new agents in the Oppenheim office. Emma Hernan joined the realty group as a fill in for Christine while she had her beautiful new baby. It was a strange situation, since Christine was adamant she would not be out of the office long after having her son. As production luck would have it, Emma also happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Christine’s ex-boyfriend. Imagine that!

Emma and Christine clashed over the backstory of how they came to meet . Emma felt a formal office dinner would be the perfect time to tell each of her new coworkers about the situation. At the dinner table Emma told everyone how, once upon a time, she was leaving the gym with her boyfriend Peter Connell . All of a sudden, Christine appeared. Emma claims that Christine “banged on the windows” and was “screaming” like a wild person.

Emma conveniently left out the part of the story where she was the other woman and Peter was also in a committed relationship with Christine at the time. A star is born. To make things even more confusing, Peter actually works at the Oppenheim Group himself. Why are we not being shown his side of things??

According to She Knows , Emma’s fascinating dating life doesn’t start and stop with Christine’s roster. Apparently Emma has spent some time on the private dating app, Raya. Emma is claiming that, not only did Ben Affleck swipe on her profile, but that he tried to hit on her “several times.”

Ben , who is now happily engaged to Jennifer Lopez , denies even using the Raya app in the last several years. Is there a catfish on the loose? Or does Emma just have the most robust imagination when it comes to swapping relationship and dating stories?

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING SEASON 5 OF SELLING SUNSET? DO YOU THINK BEN AND EMMA HAD A REAL-APP-TIONSHIP?

