Lois R. Everitt, 91, of Watsontown, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Watsontown Health and Rehab. Born August 4, 1930 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Roy “Gussie” and Mary (Wolford) Reynolds. On January 29, 1952 she married John E. Everitt and together they celebrated 63 years...