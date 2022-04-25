ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

"Making Middletown Marvelous"

middletownri.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town is filled with people who are "Making...

www.middletownri.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middletown, RI
Government
City
Middletown, RI
WNAW

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Mitt Romney’s Boston Area Home is on Airbnb for $25,000 a Month or $1,500 a Night for Private Events

171 Marsh Street in Belmont, Massachusetts, is listed by Elizabeth O'Brien with Senne Living, and can be yours for $25,000 monthly or $1,500 each night for private parties. Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's former home, just outside Boston next to Cambridge, is described in the listing as a welcoming, quintessential New England manor and home sitting on 2 1/2 rolling acres of privacy with over 7600 stately square feet inside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvelous
WUPE

Know When You Can Mow in Massachusetts!

Spring is here, grass is beginning to grow, and before you know it people will be out mowing lawns. I remember when I lived in Pittsfield, I was woken up once by a neighbor mowing his lawn. I looked at the clock and saw that it was around 6:30am. First I swore. Then I tried to get back to sleep. And then I started wondering if there were rules about mowing your lawn too early (or too late). Obviously during the summer it gets real hot, and most people don’t want to be mowing lawns in the scorching afternoon sun, so the coolest times to mow are early or late in the day. But, are there rules about how early or late you can do it?
PITTSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Department of Health: We're in a different place in this pandemic

Rhode Island continues to track coronavirus cases, but it's no longer reporting percent positive rates. "Certainly as COVID becomes endemic, one thing we're more focused on is hospitalizations, preventing hospitalizations and certainly preventing deaths," said Dr. Philip Chan, a consulting medical director for the Rhode Island Department of Health. Those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Towns face significant changes if bill backed by tribal nation passes

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two towns face significant changes if lawmakers pass a bill allowing for a personal property tax exemption on tribal lands. Right now, Ledyard and Montville are able to tax furniture, fixtures, and other personal property of third-party vendors at both casinos. “This is a conversation we’ve been having for about 20 […]
LEDYARD, CT
Mashed

The Hilarious Peanut Law Boston Still Has On The Books

You're at Sunday Mass in the middle of the sermon. As everyone goes quiet during the homily, a somber and reflective period as the priest speaks from behind the podium, you suddenly hear a faint crunching sound. It sounds muffled, hushed as if whoever is making the noise doesn't want to be heard. There's a sudden crack that echoes throughout the church, and just as everyone turns around to look, they see someone in the far back quickly trying to shove a plastic bag of something into his pocket. Are those peanut shells on the floor?
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Councilor Giesta Moves on ATV and Dirt Bike Problem

Ward Two New Bedford City Councilor Maria Giesta is the first to file a motion relative to the growing problem of illegal ATV and dirt bike abuse on the city's streets. Roving gangs of illegal riders have reportedly taunted police, fire, and EMT personnel by driving hazardously through neighborhoods, terrorizing some motorists as they go. It's not a new problem, but it re-surfaces each spring as the weather begins to warm up.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

The Autism Project holds ‘Imagine Walk’

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Autism Project held its 20th Annual Imagine Walk Sunday morning in Warwick. The event returned to Goddard Memorial State Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 12 News anchor Danielle North served as emcee of the event. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina […]
WARWICK, RI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The older you are, the less you fret about aging in place. That's a key insight from a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll, which found that U.S. adults ages 65 and older feel much better prepared to age in their own homes than those 50-64, who are mostly still in the final stretches of their working years.
HEALTH
WSBS

This is the Healthiest County in Massachusetts, Check Out the Top Ten

Berkshire County has plenty of options when it comes to getting outside and exercising, plus a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple those options with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy