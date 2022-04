MOOSIC, Pa. — Announcement. WNEP-TV is proud to announce the Go Joe 25th Anniversary Bike Ride for St. Joseph's Center, Dunmore. Morning Meteorologist, Joe Snedeker, will once again take on the challenging streets and roads of northeastern and central Pennsylvania. You can help Joe make a difference in the lives of the children and young adults with severe mental and physical disabilities at St. Joe's.

MOOSIC, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO