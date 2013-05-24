ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Putin digs himself ever deeper into a quagmire

Paris CNN — Each day, it would seem, Russian President Vladimir Putin has become ever more adept at creating more victims and new enemies – solidifying, even enlarging, the ranks of those arrayed against him, and strengthening the resolve of those he would seek to conquer. At home and abroad, there seems to be no limit to Putin’s appetite to wreak mayhem in pursuit of an ever more elusive victory.
CBS News Resumes Twitter Posting After Hiatus Over ‘Security Concerns’

CBS News is back tweeting on Twitter, after halting activity on the Elon Musk-owned social platform for some 40 hours because of “security concerns.” “After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation,” the news org’s comms team tweeted Sunday morning at 9:36 a.m. ET. Variety has reached out to CBS News PR for clarification about the nature of the “security concerns” it cited. On Friday, CBS News had said that “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an...
They’re Going to Love You by Meg Howrey review – a New York story of ballet and betrayal

For Carlisle Martin, a dance-obsessed girl growing up with her mother in Ohio, an annual fortnight with her father and his boyfriend in their Greenwich Village home exuded impossible glamour. Stepping through Robert and James’s front door was her “favourite entrance to perform”, and life within – full of art, beauty and flatteringly age-inappropriate conversation – felt like a ballet. Then, one summer in her early 20s, Carlisle found herself banished from their world.
Opinion: Joe Biden and Elon Musk, at opposite ends of leadership equation

Even after Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down at the age of 82, many of Washington's leaders including President Joe Biden, are octogenarians, or nearly so. In corporate America, "genius" is often cited as a substitute for experience. Recent moves at Twitter have people questioning whether Elon Musk belongs in that category
