CBS News is back tweeting on Twitter, after halting activity on the Elon Musk-owned social platform for some 40 hours because of “security concerns.” “After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation,” the news org’s comms team tweeted Sunday morning at 9:36 a.m. ET. Variety has reached out to CBS News PR for clarification about the nature of the “security concerns” it cited. On Friday, CBS News had said that “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an...

1 HOUR AGO