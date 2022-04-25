ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bean cultivation in diverse agricultural landscapes promotes bees and increases yields

Science Daily
 2 days ago

Pollination by insects is essential for the production of many food crops. The presence of pollinators, such as bees, depends on the availability of nesting sites and sufficient food. If these conditions are lacking, the pollinators also fail to appear and the yield of flowering arable crops, such as broad beans...

www.sciencedaily.com

Phys.org

Root system significantly affects soil water movement in banana plantation

Xishuangbanna is one of the most suitable areas for banana cultivation in China. Heavy application of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and irrigation in banana plantations has disturbed the soil environment. However, the basic characteristics of soil properties and water transport in banana plantations are unknown yet, which hinders the understanding of the soil hydrological process and restricts the analysis of soil and water loss.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Researchers quantify effects of remnant tree abundance on forest landscape recovery

Remnant trees play an important role for post-disturbance forest landscape recovery. Due to the nucleation of remnant trees in forest recovery, their spatial configuration, e.g., location and abundance, is a critical factor driving forest landscape recovery. The location of remnants would influence the spatial pattern of seed dispersion and locations...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Meat substitutes: Environment does not motivate consumption

People who have a critical attitude toward factory farming or who pay attention to their health in everyday life are more likely to turn to meat substitutes. Concern for the environment, on the other hand, appears to play no role in this decision. FULL STORY. Meat substitutes are on the...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Bumblebees' nutrition influences their pesticide resistance

How susceptible bumblebees are to a common fungicide depends on the flowering plants to which it is applied on and how diverse the food supply is that is available to the insects. Monocultures can increase the insects' sensitivity to the fungicide or generally have negative effects on health, growth and fertility. This is shown by the experiment of a research team led by Prof. Dr. Alexandra-Maria Klein, Chair of Nature Conservation and Landscape Ecology at the University of Freiburg, and Dr. Dimitry Wintermantel. They have published their results in the current issue of the journal Science of the Total Environment. They could help improve pesticide approval procedures and provide additional arguments for bringing diverse flowering habitats back into the agricultural landscape to make bumblebees and other wild bees more resistant to pesticides.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Morning Sun

Choose plants in your garden to support bees and butterflies

One of the largest threats to bees is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources.It’s no secret that healthy bee and butterfly populations are often harbingers of a healthy environment. One of the largest threats to bees and butterflies today is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources — making it more important than ever to support those populations.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WHNT-TV

Geraniums are the most popular potted plants in the world.

Why are Geraniums the most popular potted plants in the world? Maybe because they’ve been loved for many decades among different generations. Zonal Geraniums have bold clean foliage with large colorful flowers on top. When planted in mostly sun, you can expect flowers throughout the Spring and Summer, and even into the Fall, providing a hard freeze is avoided. Geraniums are durable but do require a little maintenance. Any old yellowing leaves need to be removed, and when the large flowers begin to fade, they also need to be pruned for fresh blends. If our Summer is hot, they may take a short break from heavy blooming and resume as the temperatures cool.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

Argentine rain, cool weather to aid new wheat crop - grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - A good rain forecast and cool weather during the austral autumn in Argentina will help the 2022/23 wheat crop in the key farm belt growing region ahead of sowing that starts in mid-May, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a weather report on Monday.
AGRICULTURE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
BHG

4 Simple Ways to Prevent Tomato Blossom End Rot From Ruining Your Harvest

When growing your own tomatoes, one of the most common problems you may encounter is blossom end rot. All seems well while you're watching those tiny fruits grow larger by the day and slowly ripen. But then you notice a soft spot on the bottom side of a tomato that turns black. Blossom end rot has struck. Tomato lovers take heart, this isn't the end of the story. Sure, you may have to toss already affected fruit into your compost pile. But still developing tomatoes on healthy plants can become perfect slicers for your next BLT with these four tips.
AGRICULTURE
Tree Hugger

Are Eggshells Good for Plants?

Eggshells are a serious environmental problem—with an estimated seven million metric tons of eggshell waste produced every year. That's roughly equivalent to the amount of plastic waste that annually ends up in our oceans. In a landfill, eggshells produce odor pollution and attract microbial growth, which is why the European Union has declared them a hazardous waste.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
Science Daily

Alternative process for converting white phosphorus promises more sustainability in the chemical industry

Chemists have developed a new, more sustainable process for synthesizing numerous important everyday chemicals from white phosphorus. The new process has the potential to establish innovative, more resource-efficient processes in the chemical industry. FULL STORY. The chemical element phosphorus (P) is one of the essential building blocks of all biological...
CHEMISTRY

