Assessing placement bias of the global river gauge network

By Corey A. Krabbenhoft
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnowing where and when rivers flow is paramount to managing freshwater ecosystems. Yet stream gauging stations are distributed sparsely across rivers globally and may not capture the diversity of fluvial network properties and anthropogenic influences. Here we evaluate the placement bias of a global stream gauge dataset on its representation of...

Phys.org

Study identifies gaps in monitoring of streams

A new study identifies gaps in data on streams around the world, highlighting potential priorities for future installation of monitoring tools. The research looks at stream gauges—instruments that record the volume of water flowing through a specific location on a river or stream. The analysis focused on stream gauges...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of zoonotic protozoan parasites with microplastics in seawater and implications for human and wildlife health

Plastics are widely recognized as a pervasive marine pollutant. Microplastics have been garnering increasing attention due to reports documenting their ingestion by animals, including those intended for human consumption. Their accumulation in the marine food chain may also pose a threat to wildlife that consume species that can accumulate microplastic particles. Microplastic contamination in marine ecosystems has thus raised concerns for both human and wildlife health. Our study addresses an unexplored area of research targeting the interaction between plastic and pathogen pollution of coastal waters. We investigated the association of the zoonotic protozoan parasites Toxoplasma gondii, Cryptosporidium parvum, and Giardia enterica with polyethylene microbeads and polyester microfibers. These pathogens were chosen because they have been recognized by the World Health Organization as underestimated causes of illness from shellfish consumption, and due to their persistence in the marine environment. We show that pathogens are capable of associating with microplastics in contaminated seawater, with more parasites adhering to microfiber surfaces as compared with microbeads. Given the global presence of microplastics in fish and shellfish, this study demonstrates a novel pathway by which anthropogenic pollutants may be mediating pathogen transmission in the marine environment, with important ramifications for wildlife and human health.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A periplasmic cinched protein is required for siderophore secretion and virulence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Iron is essential for growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis. To acquire iron from the host, M. tuberculosis uses the siderophores called mycobactins and carboxymycobactins. Here, we show that the rv0455c gene is essential for M. tuberculosis to grow in low-iron medium and that secretion of both mycobactins and carboxymycobactins is drastically reduced in the rv0455c deletion mutant. Both water-soluble and membrane-anchored Rv0455c are functional in siderophore secretion, supporting an intracellular role. Lack of Rv0455c results in siderophore toxicity, a phenotype observed for other siderophore secretion mutants, and severely impairs replication of M. tuberculosis in mice, demonstrating the importance of Rv0455c and siderophore secretion during disease. The crystal structure of a Rv0455c homolog reveals a novel protein fold consisting of a helical bundle with a 'cinch' formed by an essential intramolecular disulfide bond. These findings advance our understanding of the distinct M. tuberculosis siderophore secretion system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

COVID is spreading in deer. What does that mean for the pandemic?

Hundreds of white-tailed deer in North America have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Here’s why scientists aren’t panicking, yet. You have full access to this article via your institution. Testing deer for SARS-CoV-2 is a little different from testing humans. The cotton swabs travel just a bit farther into...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Nanocrown electrodes for parallel and robust intracellular recording of cardiomyocytes

Drug-induced cardiotoxicity arises primarily when a compound alters the electrophysiological properties of cardiomyocytes. Features of intracellular action potentials (iAPs) are powerful biomarkers that predict proarrhythmic risks. In the last decade, a number of vertical nanoelectrodes have been demonstrated to achieve parallel and minimally-invasive iAP recordings. However, the large variability in success rate and signal strength have hindered nanoelectrodes from being broadly adopted for proarrhythmia drug assessment. In this work, we develop vertically-aligned nanocrown electrodes that are mechanically robust and achieve"‰>"‰99% success rates in obtaining intracellular access through electroporation. We validate the accuracy of nanocrown electrode recordings by simultaneous patch clamp recording from the same cell. Finally, we demonstrate that nanocrown electrodes enable prolonged iAP recording for continual monitoring of the same cells upon the sequential addition of four incremental drug doses. Our technology development provides an advancement towards establishing an iAP screening assay for preclinical evaluation of drug-induced arrhythmogenicity.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Estimation of Carbon Dioxide Emissions From Fossil Fuels Becomes a Breakthrough

A group of scientists spearheaded first by the University of East Anglia (UEA) has made a significant advance in monitoring environmental changes in carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels more promptly and often. Gross US emissions of greenhouse gases have reduced by 7% since 1990. Emissions can fluctuate from year...
Nature.com

Excitations in a superconducting Coulombic energy gap

Cooper pairing and Coulomb repulsion are antagonists, producing distinct energy gaps in superconductors and Mott insulators. When a superconductor exchanges unpaired electrons with a quantum dot, its gap is populated by a pair of electron"“hole symmetric Yu-Shiba-Rusinov excitations between doublet and singlet many-body states. The fate of these excitations in the presence of a strong Coulomb repulsion in the superconductor is unknown, but of importance in applications such as topological superconducting qubits and multi-channel impurity models. Here we couple a quantum dot to a superconducting island with a tunable Coulomb repulsion. We show that a strong Coulomb repulsion changes the singlet many-body state into a two-body state. It also breaks the electron"“hole energy symmetry of the excitations, which thereby lose their Yu-Shiba-Rusinov character.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak Announces National Launch of Contributor Network to Fill Local News Gaps

Expansion will create opportunities for local reporters and storytellers. (MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news app, announced today the national launch of the Contributor Network, which will utilize the company's technological capabilities to provide local news coverage in communities across the U.S. that are underrepresented by traditional media. NewsBreak has identified news deserts as an opportunity market – more than 200 counties in the U.S. have no local paper and half of all U.S. counties have only one.
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Ocean dynamic equations with the real gravity

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82882-1, published online: 05 February 2021. After publication of this study concerns were raised that the study is based on a flawed premise that a horizontal component of gravity is neglected in oceanographic calculations. In practice, this component can be taken to be zero, because the errors associated with this neglect are smaller than the error of assuming the resting ocean surface appears locally level, as shown by Chang and Wolfe1. This is further expanded upon in Stewart and McWilliams2, who also show that even in a model formulated in absolute spherical coordinates, the horizontal component of gravity has a negligible impact on ocean circulation.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coacervation in polyzwitterion-polyelectrolyte systems and their potential applications for gastrointestinal drug delivery platforms

Traditionally, complex coacervation is regarded as a process whereby two oppositely charged polyelectrolytes self-assemble into spherical droplets. Here, we introduce the polyzwitterionic complex, "pZC", formed by the liquid-liquid phase separation of a polyzwitterion and a polyelectrolyte, and elucidate a mechanism by which such complexes can assemble using theory and experimental evidence. This system exhibits orthogonal phase behavior-it remains intact in acidic conditions, but disassembles as the pH increases, a process governed by the acid-base equilibria of the constituent chains. We relate the observed phase behavior to physiological conditions within the gastrointestinal tract with a simulation of the gastroduodenal junction, and demonstrate using video microscopy the viability of polyzwitterionic coacervates as technologies for the pH-triggered release of cargo. Such a system is envisaged to tackle imminent problems of drug transport via the oral route and serve as a packaging solution to increase uptake efficiency.
Nature.com

Photophysiological response of Symbiodiniaceae single cells to temperature stress

Photosynthetic dinoflagellates in the family Symbiodiniaceae engage in symbiosis with scleractinian corals. As coral 'bleaching' is partly governed by the thermal sensitivity of different Symbiodiniaceae lineages, numerous studies have investigated their temperature sensitivity. However, the systematic identification of single-cells with increased temperature resistance among these dinoflagellates has remained inaccessible, mostly due to a lack of technologies operating at the microscale. Here, we employed a unique combination of microfluidics, miniaturized temperature control, and chlorophyll fluorometry to characterize the single-cell heterogeneity among five representative species within the Symbiodiniaceae family under temperature stress. We monitored single-cell maximum quantum yields (Fv/Fm) of photosystem (PS) II under increasing temperature stress (22"’39"‰Â°C,"‰+"‰1"‰Â°C every 15"‰min), and detected a significant Fv/Fm reduction at lineage-specific temperatures ranging from 28"‰Â°C to 34"‰Â°C alongside a 40- to 180- fold increase in intraspecific heterogeneity under elevated temperatures (>31"‰Â°C). We discovered that the initial Fv/Fm of a cell could predict the same cell's ability to perform PSII photochemistry under moderate temperature stress (<32"‰Â°C), suggesting its use as a proxy for measuring the thermal sensitivity among Symbiodiniaceae. In combination, our study highlights the heterogeneous thermal sensitivity among photosynthetic Symbiodiniaceae and adds critical resolution to our understanding of temperature-induced coral bleaching.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Information aggregation and collective intelligence beyond the wisdom of crowds

In humans and other gregarious animals, collective decision-making is a robust behavioural feature of groups. Pooling individual information is also fundamental for modern societies, in which digital technologies have exponentially increased the interdependence of individual group members. In this Review, we selectively discuss the recent human and animal literature, focusing on cognitive and behavioural mechanisms that can yield collective intelligence beyond the wisdom of crowds. We distinguish between two group decision-making situations: consensus decision-making, in which a group consensus is required, and combined decision-making, in which a group consensus is not required. We show that in both group decision-making situations, cognitive and behavioural algorithms that capitalize on individual heterogeneity are the key for collective intelligence to emerge. These algorithms include accuracy or expertise-weighted aggregation of individual inputs and implicit or explicit coordination of cognition and behaviour towards division of labour. These mechanisms can be implemented either as 'cognitive algebra', executed mainly within the mind of an individual or by some arbitrating system, or as a dynamic behavioural aggregation through social interaction of individual group members. Finally, we discuss implications for collective decision-making in modern societies characterized by a fluid but auto-correlated flow of information and outline some future directions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

‘Collegiality’ influences researchers’ promotion prospects

A study of university review and promotion documents suggests that collaboration and teamwork are widely considered, but not consistently assessed. You have full access to this article via your institution. Universities in North America often consider how well researchers interact with each other when making decisions about who gets promoted,...
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Development of polarization modulator using MXene thin film

In this work, polarization modulator utilizing MXene material, namely Nb2C is demonstrated. S band signal is injected into Nb2C thin film and is modulated by 1400Â nm laser diode. A total of 39.81Â° of polarization rotation is attained when the pump power is increased to 223 mW. The rotation of light is due to thermo-optic effect. The efficiency of polarization modulator is calculated at 0.1974Â°/mW.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Droplet motion on sonically excited hydrophobic meshes

The sonic excitation of the liquid droplet on a hydrophobic mesh surface gives rise to a different oscillation behavior than that of the flat hydrophobic surface having the same contact angle. To assess the droplet oscillatory behavior over the hydrophobic mesh, the droplet motion is examined under the external sonic excitations for various mesh screen aperture ratios. An experiment is carried out and the droplet motion is recorded by a high-speed facility. The findings revealed that increasing sonic excitation frequencies enhance the droplet maximum displacement in vertical and horizontal planes; however, the vertical displacements remain larger than those of the horizontal displacements. The resonance frequency measured agrees well with the predictions and the excitation frequency at 105Â Hz results in a droplet oscillation mode (n) of 4. The maximum displacement of the droplet surface remains larger for the flat hydrophobic surface than that of the mesh surface with the same contact angle. In addition, the damping factor is considerably influenced by the sonic excitation frequencies; hence, increasing sonic frequency enhances the damping factor, which becomes more apparent for the large mesh screen aperture ratios. The small-amplitude surface tension waves create ripples on the droplet surface.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line Bombyx mori strains and their phenotypes established since 1960s

Bombyx mori is a key insect in the sericulture industry and one of the very important economic animals that are responsible for not only the livelihood of many farmers internationally but also expended biomedical use. The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Rural Development Administration of Korea (NIAS, RDA, Korea) has been collecting silkworm resources with various phenotypic traits from the 1960s and established breeding lines for using them as genetic resources. And these breeding line strains have been used to develop suitable F1 hybrid strains for specific use. In this study, we report the whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line B. mori strains established over the past 60 years, along with the description of their phenotypic characteristics with photos of developmental stages. In addition, we report the example phenotypic characteristics of the F1-hybrid strain using these breeding line strains. We hope this data will be used as valuable resources to the related research community for studying B. mori and similar other insects.
WILDLIFE

