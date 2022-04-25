ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

From poverty to peer leader: a refugee student finds success

By Michael Pacheco
State Hornet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the United States military withdrew from Vietnam in 1975, many Hmong refugees migrated from Laos and Vietnam to refugee camps in Thailand and other countries in order to avoid the conflict. The refugee camps were crowded with people, with the common and market areas of the camps being...

statehornet.com

Comments / 0

